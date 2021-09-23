Skip to Content
Live
News

Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese aircraft enter air defence zone

The Chinese aircraft included 12 J-16 fighters and two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, Taiwan’s ministry says.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained of repeated incursions by China into its defence zone [File: Shao Jing/Xinhua via AP]
Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained of repeated incursions by China into its defence zone [File: Shao Jing/Xinhua via AP]
23 Sep 2021

Taiwan’s air force has scrambled once again to warn off 19 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, according to its defence ministry, in the latest uptick in tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

The Chinese aircraft included 12 J-16 fighters and two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, the ministry said on Thursday.

Last Friday, the ministry said that Taiwan’s air force warned away 10 Chinese aircraft that entered its air zone in a similar incident.

It involved six J-16 and two J-11 fighters along with one anti-submarine and one reconnaissance aircraft, according to the ministry.

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained of repeated missions by China’s air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Island.

Last week’s incident came a day after Taiwan proposed boosting military spending by $8.7bn over the next five years, including on new missiles, warning of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a “severe threat” from China.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who first came to office in 2016, has made modernising the armed forces and increasing defence spending a priority.

“The Chinese Communists have continued to invest heavily in national defence budgets, its military strength has grown rapidly, and it has frequently dispatched aircraft and ships to invade and harass our seas and airspace,” Taiwan’s defence ministry said in a statement last Thursday after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Sri Lanka shaman dies of COVID after touting ‘blessed’ water cure

Sri Lanka&#39;s total coronavirus deaths exceeded 12,000 with more than half a million people infected so far [File: Lakruwan Wanniarachchi/AFP]

Don’t panic buy, Britain tells consumers

Supermarkets and farmers have called on Britain to ease shortages of labour in key areas - particularly of truckers, processing and picking - which have strained the food supply chain [Peter Cziborra/Reuters]

New Greek camp pushes refugees out of sight

This reception centre is the first of five the EU is building on east Aegean islands, at a cost of about $220m [John Psaropoulos/Al Jazeera]

Many flee as army ‘torches’ homes in Myanmar’s Sagaing region

Myanmar has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi&#39;s government was overthrown by the military in February, sparking a nationwide uprising the the army has tried to crush - with deadly consequences [File: Stringer/Reuters]
Most Read

How deep are divisions among the Taliban?

Families of former officials have told Al Jazeera that Taliban fighters have tried to seize their belongings, including homes they rented and their private cars [File Photo: Reuters]

Pakistan’s message to world on Taliban: ‘Be realistic … engage’

Pakistan&#39;s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks during an interview with The Associated Press [Mary Altaffer/AP]

At Afghanistan’s ‘Guantanamo’, ex-inmates recount abuse, torture

Hamza recounts the torture he endured during his imprisonment at Bagram [Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska/Al Jazeera]

Is Britain trying to hide its ‘misdeeds’ in Northern Ireland?

British soldier keeps vigil at a vantage point overlooking the Belfast Docks in Northern Ireland in February 1975 [File: AP Photo]