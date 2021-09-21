UK data breach puts hundreds of Afghan interpreters ‘at risk’

Error exposes email addresses of more than 250 people who worked with British forces, officials in Afghanistan.

The email addresses of hundreds of Afghan interpreters who worked with British forces, including some who are hiding from the Taliban in the war-torn country, have been shared in a data breach by the British Ministry of Defence.

The United Kingdom’s government has launched an investigation into the breach, which saw more than 250 people copied into an email by the Ministry of Defence pledging assistance with their relocation to the UK, making their details visible to all recipients, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

One interpreter contacted by the ministry told the BBC the mistake “could cost the life of interpreters, especially for those who are still in Afghanistan”.

“Some of the interpreters didn’t notice the mistake and they replied to all the emails already and they explained their situation which is very dangerous,” the interpreter told the broadcaster.

Some of the addresses showed individuals’ names and associated profile pictures.

The ministry’s email reportedly told the interpreters it was doing everything it could to help them reach the UK, but warned they should not risk leaving their current location if it was unsafe to do so.

The department reportedly sent another message 30 minutes later advising the recipients to change their email addresses following the error.





‘Unacceptable breach’

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC the error by the Afghan Relocations Assistance Policy (ARAP) team was an “unacceptable breach”.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson confirmed the department had launched a probe into the incident.

“We apologise to everyone impacted by this breach and are working hard to ensure it does not happen again,” the spokesperson said in a statement shared with Al Jazeera.

But former defence minister Johnny Mercer accused the department of a “criminally negligent performance” and said its mistake was going “to have a profound impact on people who are still in the country”.

“Vast majority have been left behind, probably moving house again tonight,” he tweeted.

The truth on how we have treated our Afghan interpreters will out. All the back slapping over PITTING masks a criminally negligent performance by the MoD/HO on doing our duty to these people. I reiterate – vast majority have been left behind, probably moving house again tonight. https://t.co/DNTyBIXN5t — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) September 20, 2021

Hundreds left behind

John Healey, shadow defence secretary for the main opposition Labour Party, denounced the defence ministry’s mistake.

“We told the Afghans who helped our British forces that we would keep them safe, but this data breach has needlessly put lives at risk,” he tweeted.

“Ministers must now urgently step up efforts to get these Afghans safely to the UK.”





Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this month said 311 people who were eligible for resettlement in the UK under the ARAP scheme, such as interpreters who worked for British forces, had been left behind in Afghanistan.

“We will do everything we can to ensure that those people get the safe passage that they deserve,” he told Parliament.

The UK airlifted more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan during a chaotic scramble to evacuate people via Kabul’s international airport following the Taliban’s seizure of the capital on August 15. Those evacuated included UK nationals and Afghans.