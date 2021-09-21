Skip to Content
Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India asks UK to revise COVID quarantine rules, warns retaliation

Indian foreign minister urges the UK to amend the rule requiring Indians visiting there to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar [File: Kevin Hagen/AP Photo]
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar [File: Kevin Hagen/AP Photo]
21 Sep 2021

India’s foreign minister has urged the United Kingdom for an “early resolution of quarantine issue” in the wake of a new British rule requiring Indians visiting there to quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated.

England and Scotland will ease pandemic restrictions from early October, but the list of countries with approved vaccines does not include India, despite the country using a locally made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK.

India’s Covishield vaccine, developed jointly by the Oxford University and AstraZeneca and manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India, is not recognised by Britain under the new rule despite being identical to the doses given to millions of Britons.

The rules, that come into effect next month, have caused anger, with many Indians branding the decision as discriminatory. Britons vaccinated in the UK with the same Indian-made doses are not required to quarantine.

“Urged early resolution of quarantine issue in mutual interest,” Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in a tweet on Tuesday after a meeting with his British counterpart Liz Truss in New York, where both are attending the United Nations General Assembly.

Britain’s move could also lead to retaliation from New Delhi, with an Indian government official saying it was likely to take reciprocal steps if the issue is not quickly resolved.

“The basic issue is that, here’s a vaccine – Covishield – which is a licensed product of a UK company manufactured in India of which we have supplied five million doses to the UK at the request of the government,” India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters in New Delhi, according to an AFP news agency report.

Calling the non-recognition of Covishield “a discriminatory policy”, he said negotiations were under way with the UK over the new requirements.

“But if we don’t get satisfaction we would be within our rights to impose reciprocal measures.”

The British High Commission in New Delhi said the UK was working with India to resolve the issue.

“We are engaging with the Government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India,” a spokesperson said.

The rule, that mandates 10 days of self-isolation for travellers arriving from India, also apply to many other countries using Covishield, including most African ones.

Shashi Tharoor, an Indian opposition parliamentarian and author, said on Monday he had cancelled a planned book tour of the UK in protest against the rule.

“It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine,” he said.

Another opposition parliamentarian, Jairam Ramesh, said the decision “smacks of racism”.

AstraZeneca is one of the key providers to Britain’s vaccination programme, along with the United States peers Moderna and Pfizer.

The AstraZeneca vaccine makes up most of the doses given to Indians to date. A smaller number have taken an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, which is not in use in the UK.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Families of Afghans who fell from US plane living in horror

A portrait of Fida Mohammad [Felipe Dana/AP Photo]

Why Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in India attempted mass suicide

The Sri Lankan Tamil detainees who tried to take their own lives at an Indian refugee camp [J Jayabathuri/Al Jazeera]

US officials to probe whip-like cords used against migrants

United States Border Patrol agents on horseback try to stop Haitian migrants from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio [Paul Ratje/AFP]

Russia responsible for killing ex-KGB officer Litvinenko: ECHR

Litvinenko died 15 years ago, aged 43, weeks after drinking green tea laced with rare radioactive isotope Polonium 210 at a hotel in the UK&#39;s capital [File: EPA]
Most Read

Sudan PM says coup plotters were inside and outside the military

Sudanese soldiers block the road for taking precautions after a failed coup attempt in Khartoum, Sudan [Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency]

India seized $2.7bn in Afghan heroin amid Taliban takeover chaos

A general view of the Mundra Port in India&#39;s western state of Gujarat [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

Sudanese officials say coup attempt has failed

Sudanese protesters gather outside the main entrance to the southern port in Port Sudan [File: Ibrahim Ishaq/AFP]

Taliban appoints deputy ministers in all-male government

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid defended the latest additions to the cabinet, saying it included members of ethnic minorities and that women might be added later [Reuters]