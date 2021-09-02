Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Thailand: Thousands join Bangkok rally demanding PM’s resignation

Demonstrators blame Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,

Demonstrators show the three-finger salute during a protest against Thai government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and to demand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's resignation, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 2, 2021 [Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters]
Demonstrators show the three-finger salute during a protest against Thai government's handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and to demand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's resignation, in Bangkok, Thailand, September 2, 2021 [Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters]
2 Sep 2021

Thousands of protesters have gathered in Thailand’s capital to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, promising to keep up pressure until he leaves office.

Thursday’s demonstration at the Asoke intersection in central Bangkok was one of the biggest such gatherings this year despite a warning from the police earlier in the day that protests were banned due to coronavirus restrictions.

Protests against Prayuth have gained momentum since late June as groups who sought his removal last year return with broader support from people angered by a worsening coronavirus situation.

The demonstrators blame Prayuth for his handling of the pandemic, particularly his failure to secure timely and adequate supplies of vaccines. Just 13 percent of Thailand’s population of more than 66 million people has been fully vaccinated.

The country has recorded more than 1.2 million infections and 12,103 deaths since the pandemic started last year, with most of the cases and deaths occurring since April this year.

Corruption accusations

Separately, Prayuth is facing a grilling in Thailand’s parliament in a censure debate that started earlier this week. The opposition accuses the prime minister and five other cabinet ministers of corruption, economic mismanagement and bungling the coronavirus response.

Prayuth and his ministers have rejected the accusations and defended their performance to the parliament.

While the governing coalition is expected to survive the no-confidence vote scheduled for Saturday, due to their parliamentary majority, protesters say they will continue taking to the streets.

“The members of parliament have to choose between the people and Prayuth who has failed, causing losses and deaths of more than 10,000 people,” said Nattawut Saikua, one of the main organisers of the protest.

“If Prayuth passes the no-confidence vote and remains prime minister we will continue to drive him out,” he added.

While the demonstration at Asoke was peaceful, a smaller group of anti-government protesters set off firecrackers and burned car tyres near the prime minister’s residence in another part of the city.

Former army chief Prayuth first came to power in 2014 when he led a coup against the elected civilian government. A military-drafted constitution that allowed a military-appointed Senate to vote for the prime minister helped keep him in office after polls were finally held two years ago, an election many saw as heavily rigged in his favour.

Source: News Agencies

