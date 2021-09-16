Skip to Content
Live
News|Taliban

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Mullah Baradar denies rumours of his death

Former head of the Taliban’s political office in Doha says he is ‘absolutely fine and healthy’ amid rumours of internal divisions.

Baradar, once seen as the likely head of a Taliban government, had not been seen in public for some time [File: Karim Jaafar/AFP]
Baradar, once seen as the likely head of a Taliban government, had not been seen in public for some time [File: Karim Jaafar/AFP]
16 Sep 2021

A top Taliban leader has said he is alive, denying rumours of his killing that surfaced following reports of an internal split in the Taliban group nearly a month after it took over Kabul.

The Taliban’s deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar appeared in an interview with the country’s national broadcaster on Wednesday and revealed he was “travelling from Kabul so had no access to the media in order to reject this news”.

“This news is not true. Thank God I am absolutely fine and healthy,” he told Radio Television Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.

“The news about our internal conflict the media are reporting is also not true. We have compassion among ourselves, more than a family. We assure the Afghan nation, Mujahideen, elders, and youth do not worry and there is no reason to be worried.”

The Taliban also released video footage purportedly showing Baradar at meetings in the southern city of Kandahar.

Baradar served as the chief negotiator during talks between the Taliban and the US that paved the way for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan which was completed in late August, two weeks after the Taliban took over the capital.

Internal rivalries

The denials follow days of rumours that Baradar’s supporters clashed with those of Sirajuddin Haqqani, head of the Haqqani network that is based near the border with Pakistan and was blamed for some of the worst suicide attacks of the war.

The Taliban have repeatedly denied the speculation over internal divisions.

Baradar, once seen as the likely head of a Taliban government, had not been seen in public for some time and was not part of the ministerial delegation which met Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Kabul on Sunday.

Taliban’s supreme leader, Mullah Haibatullah Akhunzada, has also not been seen in public since the armed group seized the capital on August 15, although he issued a public statement when it named the group’s new government last week.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Egypt’s el-Sisi backs December elections in Libya

El-Sisi stressed the importance of the upcoming elections [File: Iakovos Hatzistavrou/Pool via AFP]

The UAE set to invest up to $14bn in post-Brexit UK

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Downing Street, London, United Kingdom [Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters]

Jewish anti-Zionist to plead his case for asylum in the UK

The Israeli police routinely chase down individuals in the Orthodox community who dodge military service and attempt to conscript them [File: Jack Guez/AFP]

Lebanon judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

The Beirut explosion flattened much of the city&#39;s port [File: Hassan Ammar/AP Photo]
Most Read

France accuses Biden of sinking Australia submarine deal

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed Washington&#39;s dealings with Australia and the UK as a &#39;stab in the back&#39; for Paris [File: Susana Vera/Reuters]

Mixed response as Hezbollah delivers Iranian fuel to Lebanon

Hezbollah flags flutter as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian fuel oil arrive at al-Ain village in northeastern Lebanon [Aziz Taher/Reuters]

What could an Evergrande debt default mean for China and beyond?

Chinese authorities have told China Evergrande Group&#39;s major lenders not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation&#39;s biggest debt restructurings [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Photos: Taliban make themselves at home in strongman’s mansion

Salahuddin Ayoubi, left, one of the military commanders of the Taliban, inside the home of the Afghan strongman Abdul Rashid Dostum in the Sherpur neighbourhood of Kabul. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]