Skip to Content
Live
News|Women

Afghan women dress up in colourful attire in ‘fight for identity’

Online campaign with hashtags such as #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCulture criticises dress code under Taliban rule.

Women pose in traditional Afghan attire, in Rotterdam, Netherlands [Instagram/@lemaafzal/via Reuters]
Women pose in traditional Afghan attire, in Rotterdam, Netherlands [Instagram/@lemaafzal/via Reuters]
16 Sep 2021

Afghan youth rights activist Wazhma Sayle says she was shocked to see a photograph online, apparently of women dressed in black all-enveloping niqabs and gowns, staging a demonstration in support of the country’s new Taliban rulers at Kabul University.

The 36 year old, who is based in Sweden, later posted a photograph of herself on Twitter dressed in a bright green and silver dress captioned: “This is Afghan culture & how we dress! Anything less than this does not represent Afghan women!”

“It’s a fight for our identity,” Sayle said in a telephone interview.

“I don’t want to be identified the way Taliban showed me, I cannot tolerate that. These clothes, when I wear them, speak for where I come from.”

Other Afghan women overseas have posted similar pictures, striking a chord in Kabul.

“At least they are able to tell the world that we, the women of Afghanistan, do not support the Taliban,” said Fatima, a 22-year-old in the Afghan capital.

“I cannot post such pictures or wear those kind of clothes here anymore. If I did, the Taliban would kill me.”

A woman poses in traditional Afghan attire, in Stavanger, Norway [Sophia Moruwat/via Reuters]

Many women said they believed the purported protest, which has appeared on social media and in Western media, was staged and that several people dressed in the head-to-toe black burqa gowns were men.

Reuters news agency said it has not verified the authenticity of the pictures.

“It is good our women (overseas) were able to protest about it,” said Khatima, another young woman in Kabul. “The reality is, the burqa is not representative of women in Afghanistan.”

When the Taliban was in power two decades ago, women had to cover themselves from head to toe. Those who broke the rules sometimes suffered humiliation and public beatings by the Taliban’s religious police.

A woman poses in traditional Afghan attire, in Kabul, Afghanistan [Dr Bahar Jalali/via Reuters]

While the new Taliban regime has promised to allow women more freedoms, there have been reports of women being barred from going to work, and some being beaten in recent weeks for protesting against Taliban rule.

Universities have installed curtains inside classrooms to segregate men and women.

The online campaign with hashtags such as #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCulture began when US-based Afghan historian Bahar Jalali tweeted to criticise the black garments worn by the university demonstrators.

“No woman has ever dressed like this in the history of Afghanistan. This is utterly foreign and alien to Afghan culture,” she said.

A woman poses in traditional Afghan attire, in Rotterdam, Netherlands [Sadaf Qutbyar/via Reuters]

Jalali then posted a photograph of herself in a green dress with the caption, “This is Afghan culture,” and urged others to post too. Dozens of women did.

“We don’t want the Taliban to dictate what Afghan women are,” said Lema Afzal, a 25-year-old Afghan student in Belgium.

Afzal, born in Afghanistan under the first Taliban rule that lasted from 1996 to 2001, said she was horrified when she saw the picture of the black-clad demonstrators.

Her mother had worn the long blue burqa gowns forced upon women at the time and found it hard to breathe or see from under them, she said.

“The picture made me worried that history is repeating itself. My mum’s family didn’t cover their heads at all in the 70s and 80s, when it was fancy to be wearing mini skirts in Afghanistan.”

A woman poses in traditional Afghan attire, in Stockholm, Sweden [Wazhma Sayle/via Reuters]
Source: News Agencies
More from News

French hospital worker on hunger strike over vaccine mandate

Thierry Paysant, right, security worker and firefighter at the Pasteur hospital, and Christophe, caregiver at the Pasteur hospital, sit in front of their tents as they go on a hunger strike to protest against France&#39;s restrictions, including compulsory health passes, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, near the Abbey of Saint Pons in Nice, France, on September 15, 2021 [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]

Court rules against officials in landmark Jakarta pollution case

An activist wearing a face mask to represent those affected by air pollution, shows an image on her phone in a protest before judges announce their verdict in a civil lawsuit filed against several Indonesian officials for their failure to improve Jakarta&#39;s poor air quality [Dita Alangkara/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Kabul airport bears testimony to chaotic US exit

A Taliban fighter shows a copy of the book, Not a Good Day to Die, found inside a deserted US military camp at the airport in Kabul. [Karim Sahib/AFP]

In Pictures: SpaceX launches amateur crew on Earth-circling trip

SpaceX founder Elon Musk, centre, poses with the all-amateur crew before departure to Launch Complex 39A for a launch into space, at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral. [John Kraus/Inspiration4 via AP]
Most Read

What could an Evergrande debt default mean for China and beyond?

Chinese authorities have told China Evergrande Group&#39;s major lenders not to expect interest payments due next week on bank loans, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News, taking the cash-strapped developer a step closer to one of the nation&#39;s biggest debt restructurings [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

US, UK and Australia agree new Indo-Pacific security pact

&#39;We all recognise the imperative of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term,&#39; President Joe Biden says in announcing new partnership [Oliver Contreras/Pool via EPA]

‘Literally begging’: Afghan envoys ‘willing to become refugees’

An Afghan flag flutters outside the Afghanistan embassy in Washington, DC [File: Ken Cedeno/Reuters]

Photos: Taliban make themselves at home in strongman’s mansion

Salahuddin Ayoubi, left, one of the military commanders of the Taliban, inside the home of the Afghan strongman Abdul Rashid Dostum in the Sherpur neighbourhood of Kabul. [Wakil Kohsar/AFP]