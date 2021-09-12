Skip to Content
Live
News

North Korea says it tests new long-range cruise missile

Tests announced as officials from the US, South Korea and Japan meet to discuss how to revive denuclearisation talks.

The Academy of National Defense Science conducts long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea, as pictured in this combination of undated photos supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 13 [KCNA via Reuters]
The Academy of National Defense Science conducts long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea, as pictured in this combination of undated photos supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 13 [KCNA via Reuters]
12 Sep 2021

North Korea says it carried out a series of successful tests of a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, as the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States

The Korean Central News Agency said on Monday the cruise missiles, which had been under development for two years, successfully hit targets 1,500km (930 miles) away on Saturday and Sunday.

The North hailed its new weapons as a “strategic weapon of great significance” that meets leader Kim Jong Un’s call to strengthen the country’s military might. The South Korean military did not immediately confirm the North Korean tests.

Pyongyang’s last known missile test was in March when it launched a new tactical short-range ballistic missile. It also conducted a cruise missile test just hours after US President Joe Biden took office in late January.

The latest test highlighted the continued expansion of the country’s weapons programme since talks with the US to dismantle the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes stalled in 2019.

Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers’ Party’s official newspaper, ran photos of the new long-range cruise missile in the air and being fired from a transporter-erector-launcher.

The missile is a strategic weapon that has been developed over the past two years and a key element of a five-year plan outlined in January to advance defence science and arsenals, KCNA said.

“Detailed tests of missile parts, scores of engine ground thrust tests, various flight tests, control and guidance tests, warhead power tests etc were conducted with success,” it said.

North Korean leader Kim did not appear to have attended the test, with KCNA saying Pak Jong Chon, a member of the Workers’ Party’s powerful politburo and a secretary of its central committee, oversaw it.

The test announcement comes just a day before chief nuclear negotiators from the US, South Korea and Japan meet in Tokyo to explore ways to break the deadlock with North Korea.

China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is also scheduled to visit Seoul on Tuesday for talks with his counterpart, Chung Eui-yong.

Biden’s administration has said it is open to using diplomatic channels to achieve North Korea’s denuclearisation but has shown no willingness to ease sanctions.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

UN to distribute cash aid to Gaza families, envoy says

A Palestinian woman looks out of her house damaged by Israeli bombing in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on August 29, 2021 [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

Pope calls for openness after meeting Hungary’s Orban

Pope Francis greets his faithful as he arrives in an open vehicle for a mass at the end of an International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest [Attila Kisbenedek/AFP]

Villagers flee homes as Spanish wildfire blazes for fifth day

A woman stands in front of evacuated residents outside a sports centre, due to a wildfire on Sierra Bermeja mountain, in Ronda, near Estepona, Spain [Jon Nazca/Reuters]

Qatar foreign minister in Afghanistan in first high-level visit

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani visited Kabul and met a number of officials in the Taliban&#39;s new government [File: Alexander Nemenov/Reuters]
Most Read

Photographing 9/11: ‘What did they think as they jumped?’

A man falls to his death from the World Trade Center after two planes hit the twin towers on September 11, 2001, in New York City in a terrorist attack [Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images]

‘Men don’t protect us, they won’t respect us’: Afghan diaries

Nadima wonders what the future holds for women in Afghanistan and questions why most men are not standing with them to speak up for their rights [Photo courtesy of Nadima]
OPINION

The West is getting Afghanistan wrong – again

An Afghan man sells the flags of the former Afghan government and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan during the anti-Pakistan protest in Kabul on September 7, 2021 [West Asia News Agency via Reuters]

FBI releases newly declassified record on September 11 attacks

In this September 11, 2001, photo, thick smoke billows into the sky from behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center towers stood [Daniel Hulshizer/AP]