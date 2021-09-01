Live
News|Ebola

WHO says ‘no evidence’ Ivory Coast patient had Ebola

New lab analysis shows Guinean woman who previously tested positive for the virus did not have Ebola, the UN health agency says.

The initial diagnosis sparked a huge contact-tracing operation by WHO and Ivorian medics started a vaccination campaign for those in immediate contact with the woman [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]
The initial diagnosis sparked a huge contact-tracing operation by WHO and Ivorian medics started a vaccination campaign for those in immediate contact with the woman [File: Baz Ratner/Reuters]
1 Sep 2021

There is “no evidence” that a Guinean woman who tested positive for Ebola after arriving in neighbouring Ivory Coast had the disease, the World Health Organization says, citing a new analysis from a lab in France.

Her diagnosis in mid-August was thought to be the first confirmed case of Ebola in the West African country since 1994.

The diagnosis sparked a huge contact-tracing operation by the WHO,  and Ivorian medics started a vaccination campaign targeting those who were in immediate contact with the woman.

The 18-year-old had travelled to Abidjan by bus from Labe in northern Guinea, a journey of about 1,500km (950 miles) that passes through a densely forested region where Ebola epidemics broke out earlier this year and raged between 2013-16.

“With the new results from the laboratory in Lyon, WHO considers that the patient did not have Ebola virus disease and further analysis on the cause of her illness is ongoing,” the UN’s health agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The WHO said it had been informed of the new results by the Ivorian government.

It added that more than 140 of the woman’s contacts had been traced but none had shown symptoms of the disease or tested positive.

The case sparked a row between the two countries after Guinea requested reconfirmation of her positive test, pushing Ivorian officials to defend the diagnosis.

Ebola, which is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, is a fatal viral disease that causes severe fever and, in the worst cases, unstoppable bleeding.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

More schools in India cautiously reopen despite COVID fears

Students arrive amid heavy rains on the first day of the partial reopening of schools in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, September 1 [Altaf Qadri/AP]

US Supreme Court mum, allowing Texas 6-week abortion ban

Demonstrators attend a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin in April [Ilana Panich-Linsman/Reuters]

Solar ‘boom’ times as Lebanon’s fossil fuels run dry

Contractor Chawki Lahoud, left, updates Samer Maatouk on the solar power system he installed for him in front of photovoltaic solar panels in Broummana, Lebanon [Adam Muro/Al Jazeera]

Are frosty relations between Turkey and Armenia thawing?

Tensions between Armenia&#39;s Pashinyan (left) and Erdogan peaked last year during the war over Nagorno-Karabakh, but experts say strained ties could be easing [AFP]
Most Read

Taliban faces daunting task of reviving crumbling economy

People line up to withdraw money from banks as banks allowed only $200 withdrawal per week from an account at their central branches in Kabul, Afghanistan [EPA-EFE]

The Taliban now controls Kabul airport. How will it run it?

Taliban fighters stand guard inside Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal [Kathy Gannon/AP]

In their last call, Biden, Ghani did not foresee Taliban takeover

The men spoke for roughly 14 minutes on July 23, roughly a month before Ghani fled the presidential palace, and the Taliban entered Kabul [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
OPINION

What did the US get wrong about Afghanistan?

Afghan children climb onto a fence while playing, as they sell tea in Kabul on September 4, 2013 [File: Reuters/Mohammad Ismail]