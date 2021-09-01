Geelani, who headed a hardline faction of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), died at his Srinagar residence after a prolonged illness.

Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir – Syed Ali Shah Geelani, a top separatist leader in Indian-administered Kashmir, has died at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness.

Geelani, who quit politics in June last year, died at his residence in the main city of Srinagar.

He headed a hardline faction of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), a separatist alliance that rejects Indian rule and demands a merger of Kashmir with Pakistan. He long rejected any dialogue with India over the future of the region.

After the abrogation of Article 370 in the region on August 5, 2019, Geelani was confined to his house due to his weak health.

In the hours after his death was announced, large contingents of police and paramilitary troopers in riot gear were deployed outside Geelani’s home. Restrictions were imposed across the region and mobile internet services were down.

A police official told Al Jazeera that only family members and a “few neighbours would be allowed to take part in the funeral”.

Condolences

Kashmir’s former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, offered her condolences over the leader’s death.

“Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness and standing by his beliefs,” Mufti tweeted.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid tribute to Geelani and said the country would hold a day of mourning.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kashmiri freedom fighter Syed Ali Geelani who struggled all his life for his people & their right to self-determination. He suffered incarceration & torture by the Occupying Indian state but remained resolute,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

“We in Pakistan salute his courageous struggle & remember his words: ‘Hum Pakistani hain aur Pakistan Humara hai’ [‘We are Pakistan and Pakistan is ours’]. The Pakistan flag will fly at half-mast and we will observe a day of official mourning.”