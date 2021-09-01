Live
News

Dozens dead as bus plunges off cliff near Peruvian capital Lima

At least two children were among the 32 killed, and 20 others were injured in the accident east of Lima.

The accident happened on Tuesday on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road some 60km (37 miles) east of the capital Lima [Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters]
The accident happened on Tuesday on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road some 60km (37 miles) east of the capital Lima [Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters]
1 Sep 2021

At least 32 passengers have died, including two children, and more than 20 were injured when a bus plummeted from a cliff in Peru, officials said, in the country’s third multiple-victim transport accident in four days.

The accident happened on Tuesday on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road some 60 km (37 miles) east of the capital Lima. The road connects Lima to much of the central Andes.

“Unfortunately, at the moment, there are 32 dead,” said police commander Cesar Cervantes.

A six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were among the dead, police said.

There had been 63 passengers on the bus.

A search and rescue effort was underway for possible survivors and to recover bodies, the police department added on Twitter.

Cervantes said “recklessness” contributed to Tuesday’s accident, adding that the bus had been travelling “at high speed”.

According to survivor accounts, it hit a rock and plunged into an abyss some 200 metres (650 feet) deep.

On Sunday, 22 people died when two boats collided on the Amazon river in Peru. An undetermined number remain missing.

Two days earlier, another bus fell into a ravine in the country’s southeast, killing 17 people.

Road accidents are common in the Andean country due to speeding motorists, poorly maintained highways, a lack of road signs and poor traffic safety enforcement.

Source: AFP, Reuters

Related

More from News

Biden speech transcript: US completes Afghanistan withdrawal

United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, the United States, on August 31, 2021 [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Peru kicks off corruption case against Keiko Fujimori

Keiko Fujimori, the 46-year-old daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, denies the allegations against her [File: Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters]

Defiant Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal as criticism mounts

Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House on August 31 [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Qatar warns isolating Taliban could lead to more instability

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Qatar Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attend a news conference in Doha, Qatar, August 31, 2021 [Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters]
Most Read

The Taliban now controls Kabul airport. How will it run it?

Taliban fighters stand guard inside Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal [Kathy Gannon/AP]

Residents scramble to evacuate as wildfire approaches Lake Tahoe

With the Caldor Fire approaching, Dawn Svymbersky stands in the middle of Highway 50 as evacuee traffic stands still in South Lake Tahoe, California [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

Biden defends Afghan withdrawal as ‘best decision’ for US

US Army soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division patrol Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [File: US Air Force/Senior Airman Taylor Crul/Handout via Reuters]

Photos: Triumphant Taliban parades at Kabul airport after US exit

Taliban walk in front of a military airplane a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai international airport n Kabul. [Reuters]