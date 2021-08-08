Live
News|Weather

North Korea: Kim calls for relief campaign in rain-hit areas

Kim orders military to kick off a relief campaign and provide supplies to residents of eastern South Hamgyong region.

Kim Jong Un leads the first workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, on July 30, 2021 [KCNA via Reuters]
Kim Jong Un leads the first workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, on July 30, 2021 [KCNA via Reuters]
8 Aug 2021

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has mobilised the military to carry out relief work in areas recently hit by heavy rains, state media said on Sunday, amid concerns over an economic crisis and food shortages in the country.

The ruling Worker’s Party’s Central Military Commission held a meeting of its chapter in the eastern province of South Hamgyong to discuss damage and recovery from the downpour, the official KCNA news agency said.

Kim did not attend the meeting but party officials conveyed his message that the military should kick off a relief campaign and provide necessary supplies in the region, KCNA said.

“It was also emphasised that he called for awakening and arousing the (party) officials… into waging the recovery campaign skilfully and unyieldingly,” KCNA said.

KCNA did not specify the extent of rain damage but said the military commission explored emergency measures to rebuild the disaster-stricken areas, stabilise people’s living, prevent the coronavirus and minimise crop injuries.

The meeting came amid concerns over a crisis in a reclusive economy that has already been dogged by international sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear and weapons programmes.

Kim said in June the country faced a “tense” food situation, citing the coronavirus pandemic and last year’s typhoons, and recently South Korea’s central bank said North Korea’s economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020.

North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 cases but closed borders, halted trade and imposed strict prevention measures, seeing the pandemic as an issue of national survival.

South Korean lawmakers said last week that North Korea needed some 1 million tonnes of rice, with military and emergency reserves running out.

Source: Reuters
More from News

Why sexism is still a problem at the ‘most gender equal’ Olympics

Runners compete in a heat of the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo [Charlie Riedel/ AP]

Eliud Kipchoge ‘fulfills legacy’, defends Olympic marathon title

Kenya&#39;s Eliud Kipchoge celebrates after winning the men&#39;s marathon final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo on August 8, 2021 [Giuseppe Cacace/ AFP]

Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated foreigners

Socially distanced pilgrims perform their Umrah in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2021 [Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters]

Nicaragua’s upcoming election ‘has lost all credibility’, US says

Ortega&#39;s government has rounded up dozens of opposition leaders and presidential contenders since early June [File: Stringer/Reuters]
Most Read

In England, hundreds of vaccinated people hospitalised with Delta

The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for 99 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the UK [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Hezbollah will retaliate to any Israeli attacks, Nasrallah warns

Before Thursday, Israel&#39;s last air strikes on Lebanon dated back to 2014, when warplanes struck territory near the Syrian border [File: AP]

Taliban captures second Afghan provincial capital in 24 hours

Afghan security forces keep watch at a checkpoint in the Guzara district of Herat province [File: Jalil Ahmad/Reuters]

Ganjzadeh wins karate Olympic gold as opponent disqualified

Gold medallist Sajad Ganjzadeh of Iran, right, and silver medallist Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia pose on the podium [Annegret Hilse/Reuters]