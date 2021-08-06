Live
News|United Nations

UN chief names Swedish diplomat Grundberg as new Yemen envoy

Hans Grundberg to replace Martin Griffiths, who tried to mediate an end to the conflict in Yemen for the past three years.

Smoke and dust rise near buildings from air raids launched by Saudi Arabia-led coalition on Sanaa, Yemen [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Smoke and dust rise near buildings from air raids launched by Saudi Arabia-led coalition on Sanaa, Yemen [File: Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
6 Aug 2021

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has named Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg as his new Yemen envoy after a delay of several weeks as China considered whether to approve the appointment, which needed consensus Security Council agreement.

The 15-member council approved Grundberg this week as a replacement for Martin Griffiths, who became the UN aid chief last month after trying to mediate an end to the conflict in Yemen for the past three years.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a dire humanitarian crisis, pushing Yemen to the brink of famine.

Grundberg has been the European Union ambassador to Yemen since September 2019.

UN officials informally floated his name to council members to solicit views by mid-July and 14 members said they would agree to the appointment, diplomats said.

But China said it needed more time. An official with China’s UN mission in New York declined to comment on why Beijing’s approval had been delayed.

A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in neighbouring Yemen in 2015 after the Iran-aligned Houthi group overthrew the country’s government from the capital, Sanaa.

The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system. Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s government is now in Aden, though Hadi is based in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

California wildfire flares up, now third-largest in state history

Homes and cars destroyed by the Dixie Fire line central Greenville in Plumas County, California [Noah Berger/AP Photo]

China tech crackdown: Didi mulls ceding control of valuable data

Ride-hailing giant Didi has put forth a number of proposals to appease the powerful internet industry overseer in China, including ceding management of its data to a private third party, sources tell Bloomberg News [File: Bloomberg]

War in Afghanistan enters ‘deadlier’ phase, UN envoy warns

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has raged since May, when United States and other foreign forces began the first stage of a troop withdrawal due to be completed later this month [File: Sajjad Hussain/AFP]

US imposes visa restrictions on relatives of Nicaraguan officials

Demonstrators protesting against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega&#39;s government in Managua, Nicaragua [File: Oswaldo Rivas/Reuters]
Most Read

IOC expels Belarus coaches over Tsimanouskaya scandal

Tsimanouskaya flew to Poland, where she and her husband have been granted humanitarian visas [Darek Golik/Reuters]

In England, hundreds of vaccinated people hospitalised with Delta

The highly contagious Delta variant now accounts for 99 percent of all COVID-19 infections in the UK [File: Toby Melville/Reuters]

Major blow to Afghan gov’t as Taliban captures provincial capital

The Taliban has intensified its campaign to defeat the US-backed government as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war [File: Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]

Hezbollah launches rocket fire in response to Israeli air raids

Smoke rises at Ibl al-Saqi village in southern Lebanon [Karamallah Daher/Reuters]