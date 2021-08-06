Live
News|Taliban

Central Asia’s leaders meet as Taliban makes gains in Afghanistan

Talks between five nations are being held in Turkmenistan, with war in neighbouring Afghanistan topping their agenda.

A fighter loyal to a former mujahideen commander patrols after security forces took back control of parts of Herat city, Afghanistan [Jalil Rezayee/EPA]
A fighter loyal to a former mujahideen commander patrols after security forces took back control of parts of Herat city, Afghanistan [Jalil Rezayee/EPA]
6 Aug 2021

The leaders of five Central Asian countries have gathered for talks in Turkmenistan, with the spiral of war in neighbouring Afghanistan topping their agenda as the United States-led foreign forces leave the country.

The talks in the Caspian Sea town of Avaza on Friday come as the Taliban challenges Afghan government forces in several large cities after weeks of gains in the countryside, including in provinces next to the three former Soviet “stans” that border the country – Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov called Afghanistan “the question that worries all of us” on Wednesday as state television showed him receiving his Tajikistan counterpart Emomali Rahmon for bilateral talks ahead of the summit.

Meanwhile, Russian and Uzbek forces have also completed the active phase of joint military manoeuvres near the Afghan border as scheduled, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the command headquarters of the exercises.

Russia had said the drills would involve 1,500 troops. Both countries are nervous that a worsening security situation in Afghanistan could spill over into Central Asia.

A top Kremlin military official flew into the region on Thursday to observe the exercises and hold talks.

Fighting in Afghanistan’s long-running conflict began to intensify in May, when US and other foreign forces began the withdrawal due to be completed later this month.

In June, the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s main crossing with Tajikistan, Shir Khan Bandar, while Kabul’s troops have been forced to retreat into both Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in recent weeks during heavy fighting with the group.

The Taliban has insisted that it has no designs on Central Asia, and has established official contacts with both Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan as it casts itself as a government-in-waiting.

But analysts argue that a growing security vacuum in the country can pose its own threat to Central Asia, as well as the region’s growing economic cooperation with Kabul.

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military’s General Staff, arrived in Uzbekistan for talks on Thursday, and to observe military drills that are expected to wrap up next week.

During a meeting with Uzbek counterpart Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, Gerasimov said the drills took place “to practise actions to repel terrorist threats”.

“The main threat to the Central Asian region today comes from the Afghan direction,” Gerasimov said, noting that Moscow was increasing its supplies of weapons to the region.

The annual summit being held in Avaza is a rare instance of the Central Asian states convening for talks without powers from outside the region, such as Russia, China or the US.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

UK South Asians push for partition history in school curriculum

A bullock cart loaded with children and household goods along a road near Lahore, present Pakistan [File: Max Desfor/AP]

Hezbollah launches rocket fire in response to Israeli air raids

Smoke rises at Ibl al-Saqi village in southern Lebanon [Karamallah Daher/Reuters]

After unrest, Ramaphosa makes major S Africa cabinet reshuffle

Ramaphosa said he was abolishing the security ministry and placing the &#39;political responsibility&#39; of the spy agency under his office [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]

Islamic New Year: What you need to know

While no big celebration takes place in most Muslim-majority nations to observe Islamic new year, it is a public holiday in many Muslim countries [File: AFP]
Most Read

Part of Gulf Stream at risk as Atlantic Ocean currents weaken

A potential collapse of the system could have severe consequences for the world&#39;s weather systems [File: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP]

Belarus Olympian describes Tokyo ordeal after arriving in Poland

Tsimanouskaya, 24, was granted a humanitarian visa by Poland after refusing to fly to Belarus on Sunday [Darek Golik/Reuters]

Bill Gates says meetings with Epstein were a ‘huge mistake’

The late hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender when billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates started meeting with him [File: Bloomberg]
OPINION

Malaysia: From COVID role model to a mini-India

Family members of a victim of COVID-19 pray at a hospital mortuary before burial, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 23, 2021 [Reuters/Lim Huey Teng]