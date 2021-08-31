Live
News

UK vets euthanise Geronimo the alpaca despite outcry

The controversial camelid was sentenced to death after twice testing positive for bovine TB.

Protesters demonstrated against the ruling that Geronimo, an Alpaca believed have carried TB, had to be euthanised [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
Protesters demonstrated against the ruling that Geronimo, an Alpaca believed have carried TB, had to be euthanised [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
31 Aug 2021

British government veterinarians on Tuesday killed Geronimo, an alpaca whose sentence of death for carrying bovine tuberculosis made international headlines and pitted animal activists against the state.

Veterinary staff in blue overalls, masks and goggles, backed by police officers, arrived at the farm near Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, where the animal lives, and took Geronimo from his pen.

The scene was witnessed by animal activists and journalists who have camped out at the farm in Wickwar, 175 kilometers (110 miles) west of London, pledging to stop the killing.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed the animal had been euthanised.

The controversial camelid was sentenced to death after twice testing positive for bovine TB.

His owner, Helen Macdonald, argued the tests had produced false positives and fought for a third test.

Macdonald, a veterinary nurse, said the alpaca was negative when he was brought in from New Zealand and she had spent thousands of pounds on a failed court battle to save the animal.

Several veterinarians backed her cause, but earlier this month a High Court judge rejected Macdonald’s request for a temporary injunction to stop the killing order and reopen the case.

Bovine TB can devastate cattle herds and hurt farm revenues.

The United Kingdom has been culling animals – chiefly badgers – to stop its spread for a decade, but the practice remains contentious.

The government said that 27,000 cattle were slaughtered in 2020 to curb the spread of the disease.

“This is a terribly sad situation and our sympathies remain with all those affected by this devastating disease,” said UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

“No one wants to have to cull infected animals if it can be avoided. But we need to follow the scientific evidence and cull animals that have tested positive for bTB to minimise spread of this insidious disease and ultimately eradicate the biggest threat to animal health in this country,” she said.

A spokesman for the prime minister said it is highly distressing for someone to lose an animal.

“Our sympathies are with Ms Macdonald and others that are affected by this terrible disease,” he said.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

Cricket: India’s IPL seeks bids for new team

Mumbai Indians&#39; Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the VIVO IPL T20 cricket final match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 12, 2019. (File: AP Photo]

State of Russia’s ISS segment sparks safety concerns

The ISS is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun at roughly eight kilometres (five miles) per second as seen from Nottingham, Maryland, US, April 23 [NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via Reuters]

US Afghanistan withdrawal in numbers

General Kenneth McKenzie announced the end of the US mission in Afghanistan [Pentagon]

Belarus border: Poland seeks emergency order amid asylum seeker surge

one of a group of a asylum seekers believed to be from Afghanistan stands as he tries to confirm their intention to apply for international protection in Poland to Polish volounteer lawyers, in the presence of the press and Polish Parliament deputies, in Usnarz Gorny, northeastern Poland, near the border with Belarus, on August 20 [Wojtek Radwanski/AFP]
Most Read

The Taliban now controls Kabul airport. How will it run it?

Taliban fighters stand guard inside Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US withdrawal [Kathy Gannon/AP]

Afghanistan ‘a free nation’: Taliban hails US troops departure

Taliban forces secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport [Stringer/EPA]

Photos: Triumphant Taliban parades at Kabul airport after US exit

Taliban walk in front of a military airplane a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai international airport n Kabul. [Reuters]
OPINION

What is left of America (and its experts) in the Taliban era?

An American soldier stands near a burning M-ATV armoured vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar on July 23, 2010 [File: Reuters/Bob Strong]