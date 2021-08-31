Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United

The Portuguese superstar is back at the English Premier League club after 12 years.

English football club Manchester United says it completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus on a two-year deal, with the Portuguese superstar returning to the side where he won eight major trophies from 2003 to 2009.

The Premier League club had announced last week they had agreed on a deal with the Italian giants to bring the 36-year-old striker back to Manchester. The transfer was complete on Tuesday after Ronaldo passed a medical exam, secured a visa and agreed on personal terms.

A fee of 15 million euros ($17.75m) will be paid to Juventus over five years. That could be increased by 8 million euros ($9.5m) depending on “specific performance objectives” Ronaldo achieves.

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday,” Ronaldo said in a statement.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I’m looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Ronaldo is set to join up with the squad after the international break and could make his first start on September 11 when they host Newcastle United.

A title winner with Real Madrid and Juventus, Ronaldo won the Premier League three times with United but the club has not won the title since 2013.

“You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player but also a great human being,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

“To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.”

United goalkeeper David de Gea said it would be a “dream” to have Ronaldo back at the club. Former captain Roy Keane described him as a “born winner”.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, where he won the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player in 2008 alongside his team accolades, before sealing a then-world record 80 million pounds ($110.24m) move to Real Madrid.

During his first spell in Manchester, he scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-2008 season, the year he helped United claim their last Champions League title.