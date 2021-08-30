Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient

Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s office did not say how long the premier would be in quarantine.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month and takes charge amid public anger over the handling of the pandemic [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]
Ismail Sabri was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month and takes charge amid public anger over the handling of the pandemic [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]
30 Aug 2021

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under quarantine following close contact with a COVID-19 patient.

His office said in a statement on Monday it was unclear how long he would be in quarantine and did not indicate any results for a coronavirus test.

Ismail Sabri began self-isolating and will attend Tuesday’s official National Day celebrations virtually, it said, noting he missed the swearing-in ceremony of his new government on Monday.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned after failing to hold onto a narrow majority in Parliament.

He takes charge amid public anger over the handling of the pandemic, with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases to record highs and downgraded growth forecasts after the economy has been battered by extended lockdowns.

A total of 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers took their oaths of office at the palace Monday. Ismail Sabri did not name a deputy but retained four senior ministerial posts created by Muhyiddin to keep factions in his Malay-majority government happy.

Many people applauded the appointment of popular former Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin – who was in charge of the vaccination programme – as the new health minister.

The Southeast Asian country has been successful in vaccinating a large percentage of its adult population – with 62 percent fully inoculated.

But at least six out of Malaysia’s 13 states have only fully vaccinated less than 50 percent of residents so far, according to the Straits Times newspaper.

It cited Ismail Sabri as saying these states are set to fully inoculate 50 percent of their adult population by the end of September at the “very latest”.

Daily COVID-19 cases have soared above 20,000 since August 5.

Malaysia has so far reported about 1.7 million coronavirus infections, and more than 16,000 deaths, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

From a factory in China to a supplier in Chicago

Congestion at one port or factory has far-reaching implications [File: Peter Boer/Bloomberg]

‘Deeply troubling’: North Korea nuclear activity stokes fears

North Korea&#39;s key Yongbyon nuclear plant is photographed in June 2008 [Kyodo via Reuters]

Palestinian president, Israeli defence minister hold rare talks

Gantz travelled to the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah for security and economic discussions with 85-year-old Abbas [File: Abir Sultan/Reuters]

‘I still believe he is alive’: JNU student Najeeb Ahmed’s mother

A wailing Fatima Nafees with JNU students protesting outside the CBI headquarters in New Delhi over Najeeb Ahmed&#39;s disappearance [File: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images]
Most Read

Rockets fired towards Kabul airport as evacuations wind down

A Taliban fighter stands guard near a vehicle which was used to fire rockets at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul [Stringer/EPA]

Children among civilians killed in US drone attack in Kabul

A destroyed vehicle is seen inside a house after a US drone attack in Kabul, August 29 [Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi/AP]

Pakistani soldiers killed in cross border fire from Afghanistan

Pakistan said it retaliated by killing two or three attackers [Arshad Arrab/EPA]

Taliban takeover a ‘body blow’ to Indian interests in Afghanistan

Afghanistan has been vital to India’s strategic interests in the region and a close partner for almost two decades [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]