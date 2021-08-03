Live
News|Conflict

More than dozen people killed by rebels in east DR Congo

At least 16 people knifed to death by suspected ADF fighters in Ituri province, say military and local sources.

The DRC has placed Ituri and the neighbouring North Kivu province under a state of siege since May [File: Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
The DRC has placed Ituri and the neighbouring North Kivu province under a state of siege since May [File: Jerome Delay/AP Photo]
3 Aug 2021

At least 16 people were killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) conflict-plagued east, believed to be the work of rebels, military and local sources said.

According to local civilian sources, the victims of Monday’s attack, including two women, had been taken hostage weeks earlier by members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

The hostages were knifed to death along a main highway near Idohu, in the restive Ituri province, local official Dieudonne Malangai said on Tuesday.

Ituri’s military governor, Johnny Luboya Nkashama, speaking in Komanda, some 40km (25 miles) from the incident, condemned the killings.

“We will reinforce our presence in the region,” he told the AFP news agency.

The vast central African country’s government has placed Ituri and the neighbouring North Kivu province under a state of siege since May, stepping up the fight against armed groups.

The ADF is the deadliest of the armed groups operating in the region. The group has been active in the mineral-rich eastern DRC for 30 years.

The DRC’s Catholic Church has said the ADF has killed approximately 6,000 civilians since 2013, while a US-based monitor, the Kivu Security Tracker (KST), blamed it for more than 1,200 deaths in the Beni area alone since 2017.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Five US police officers charged over violent arrests of Black men

A woman wears a Black Lives Matter T-shirt during a rally for racial justice on the one-year anniversary of the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, the United States [File: Dustin Chambers/Reuters]

Amnesty blasts Saudi ‘illusion of reform’ as executions soar

Amnesty says executions resumed immediately after Saudi Arabia handed over the G20 presidency [File: Cliff Owen/AP]

Afghan forces order civilians to leave city under Taliban siege

Lashkar Gar, the capital of southern Helmand province, is home to 200,000 people [Sifatullah Zahidi/AFP]

New York City announces vaccine mandate for indoor activities

Restaurant, gym and entertainment venue patrons in New York City will soon need to prove they&#39;ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]
Most Read

Evidence points to secret Indian navy base on Mauritian island

Belarusian Olympic athlete says ‘punishment’ awaited her at home

Tsimanouskaya&#39;s case focused renewed attention on political discord in Belarus [File: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters]

‘We lost everything’: Despair and questions as Turkey burns

Mithad Akca, 63, in front of his family&#39;s house and barns that were burned in the fire [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]
OPINION

Malaysia: From COVID role model to a mini-India

Family members of a victim of COVID-19 pray at a hospital mortuary before burial, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 23, 2021 [Reuters/Lim Huey Teng]