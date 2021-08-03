Live
Powerful blast hits Afghan capital Kabul near ‘green zone’

Afghanistan’s Defence Minister says he is safe after explosion near his home, but ongoing gunfire reported in Kabul.

Afghan security forces arrive at the site of a powerful explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
A powerful blast followed by sporadic gunfire hit Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday near the city’s heavily fortified “Green Zone”, an area home to government buildings and foreign embassies, officials said.

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the apparent target was the residence of a member of parliament.

The blast happened near the home of the country’s Defence Minister Bismillahi Mohammadi. In a tweet, the minister said he was “fine”.

Two gunmen were still in the area and clashing with Afghan security forces, the official said.

The city’s Emergency Hospital said in a tweet it had so far received six people wounded in the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Al Jazeera’s James Bay, reporting from Kabul, said this attack in the heart of the city raised serious questions about Kabul’s security.

“The centre of Kabul has what’s known as the ‘ring of steel’, there are also all sorts of check-points. There is checkpoint near the scene of the explosion.” Bay said.

The blast, which struck just after 8pm local time, came at a time when families and youth were gathering at local eateries and cafes. In one restaurant, patrons could be seen escaping through windows, leaving behind tables full of shishas, backgammon tables and uneaten food.

The main roads of the city’s commercial hub, Shahr-e Naw, were full of vehicles as people tried to flee the area. Usually crowded, businesses were either abandoned or left with only a handful of patrons.

Minutes after the blast hundreds of civilians in Kabul came out on to the streets and chanted “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) to express their support for Afghan government forces and opposition to the Taliban.

Clashes between Afghan forces and the Taliban have intensified across the country since early May, with the Taliban capitalising on the final stages of the withdrawal of the US-led foreign forces after almost 20 years in the country.

The Taliban has gained control over check points, trading posts and infrastructure projects.

Al Jazeera’s Bays said Defence Minister Mohammadi, the apparent target of the attack, had only recently assumed his post and that he was a veteran commander and a former army chief of staff.

“His time as a commander goes way back before the last 20 years when international forces arrived in Afghanistan. He was a commander with Ahmad Shah Massoud fighting the Taliban in the 1990s and before that he was a Mujahideen commander fighting the Soviet Union.”

Additional reporting by Ali M Latifi in Kabul.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

