Argentina’s president charged with allegedly breaking quarantine

The case against Fernandez has grabbed headlines after Argentina imposed stricter lockdowns on the public.

Argentinian prosecutors charged President Alberto Fernandez with allegedly breaking a mandatory quarantine when he and his partner hosted a birthday party with friends last year.

Local media outlets Dailies Clarin and La Nacion reported the news, citing prosecutors, who did not immediately respond to a comment request.

The case against Fernandez has grabbed headlines in past weeks as Argentina imposed stricter lockdowns than most countries to deal with the pandemic.

In July of last year, Fernandez himself banned all social gatherings before hosting one for the birthday of Fabiola Yanez, his partner.

On Thursday, Fernandez participated in a hearing in the case and offered to pay a fine to settle the case.

Opposition lawmakers have tried to start a political probe into Fernandez because of the birthday party, although they have a slim chance of succeeding because most lawmakers are aligned with his ruling party.