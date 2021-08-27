‘Not good’: Cuba, US brace for Hurricane Ida

The hurricane is quickly strengthening and is expected to hit Cuba Friday night and the United States on Sunday.

Hurricane Ida swirled towards a strike on Cuba on Friday as a rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane on Sunday, the United States’ National Hurricane Center warned.

“The forecast track has it headed straight towards New Orleans. Not good,” said Jim Kossin, a senior scientist with The Climate Service.

Ida became a hurricane Friday bearing down on tobacco-rich western Cuba, where the government issued a hurricane warning for its westernmost provinces and the Isle of Youth. As much as 50cm (20 inches) of rain could fall in places, making deadly flash floods and mudslides possible, forecasters said.

An even greater danger will then begin over the Gulf, where forecasts were aligned in predicting Ida will strengthen very quickly into a major hurricane, reaching 193km/h (120mph) before landfall in the Mississippi River Delta late Sunday, the hurricane centre said.

Ida has strengthened into a 65-mph tropical storm this morning and it is forecast to become a hurricane when it nears western Cuba later today. Hurricane Warnings have been issued for the Isle of Youth and the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. pic.twitter.com/DhmnspzoXT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 27, 2021

If that forecast holds true, Ida would hit 16 years to the day since Hurricane Katrina landed as a Category 3 storm with 201km/h (125mph) winds near the riverside community of Buras in Plaquemines Parish, just down the Mississippi from New Orleans. Buras and New Orleans are among the places that show the highest probabilities for getting hit with hurricane-force winds from Ida, the National Hurricane Center said.

“Ida certainly has the potential to be very bad,” said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami. “It will be moving quickly, so the trek across the Gulf from Cuba to Louisiana will only take 1.5 days.”

People were getting ready in New Orleans on Friday, lining up for groceries and petrol and filling sandbags at places around the city.

Friday morning, Ida’s maximum sustained winds swiftly rose from 65km/h (40mph) to 100km/h (62mph) as it approached Cuba. Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 150 km (93 miles) from the centre.

A hurricane watch for New Orleans and an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana were announced. Category 3 hurricanes are capable of causing devastating damage.

“Now is the time for people to finalize their emergency game plan,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “This type of threat contains additional problems because the window to prepare is so short. By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm.”

The time for the people of Louisiana to prepare for this strong storm is now, as portions of our state will begin seeing impacts of this storm early Sunday morning, or even late Saturday evening. #lagov #lawx #Ida — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 27, 2021

A hurricane watch was in effect from Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi-Alabama border — including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans.

A dangerous storm surge was also possible along the Gulf Coast. If it pushes a storm surge at high tide, Ida could overlap some levees, with 2.1 to 3.4m (7 to 11 feet) of water predicted from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana,” the hurricane centre said.

The mayor of Grand Isle, a Louisiana town on a narrow barrier island in the Gulf, said a voluntary evacuation late Thursday would become mandatory on Friday.

By the time it reaches the central Gulf Coast Sunday, Ida could dump 15 to 30cm (6 to 12 inches) of rain, with 50cm (20 inches) in isolated areas, from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi and Alabama through Monday morning. More heavy rains are likely across Mississippi when Ida moves inland, causing “considerable flash, urban, small stream, and riverine flooding”, the hurricane centre said.