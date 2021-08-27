Nigerian gunmen free dozens of kidnapped children

Six of the pupils died in captivity and another 15 escaped in June after more than 130 were captured by ‘bandits’.

Nigerian gunmen have freed the remaining pupils from more than 100 kidnapped from an Islamic seminary in northwestern Niger State nearly three months ago.

Heavily armed criminals snatched 136 pupils from the seminary in Tegina on May 30 in one of a series of mass abductions targeting schools and colleges in Nigeria since December.

Six of the pupils died in captivity and a further 15 escaped in June, according to school officials.

“The pupils have all been released. We are now conveying them home,” seminary head Abubakar Alhassan told AFP news agency by telephone.

“I can’t give you an exact number now. We will have to screen them when we get home. But none of the pupils is in captivity.”

He did not give any details about how the students were released or say if a ransom was paid.

One of the parents, Fati Abdullahi, whose 18-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son were among the captives, confirmed the pupils were free.

“We have been in touch with those bringing them home on the phone. We have been tracking their journey home,” Abdullahi said. “We are anxious to see them.”

Umar Idris, director of the Salihu Tanko Islamic school, confirmed the release.

Northwest and central Nigeria have seen a surge in attacks, looting and mass abductions by criminal gangs known locally as bandits. But gangs this year began targeting pupils as a way to squeeze out more ransom payments.

About 1,000 students have been kidnapped since December after gangs started to hit schools. Most have been released after negotiations, but scores are still being held in forest camps.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered military operations and air strikes on bandit camps but attacks have not stopped. Some local governors have attempted amnesty deals with the bandits but most have failed.