Live
News

In a bid to ease tensions, Israel says will allow goods into Gaza

Decision comes after hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated near the separation fence, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade.

Hamas officials said Egypt would also partially reopen its key border crossing with the Gaza Strip Thursday [File: Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Hamas officials said Egypt would also partially reopen its key border crossing with the Gaza Strip Thursday [File: Mohammed Saber/EPA]
26 Aug 2021

Israel says it will allow more goods and equipment to enter the besieged Gaza Strip for civilian and international projects following days of heightened tensions.

The announcement came after hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated on Wednesday near the Israeli separation barrier, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade days after a similar gathering ended in a deadly crackdown by the Israeli army.

Hamas, which governs Gaza, kept the crowds from approaching the barrier, and the protests ended without a repeat of Saturday’s violence that left one Palestinian dead and an Israeli policeman critically injured.

The defence ministry’s body in charge of Israel’s crossings with the Palestinian territory said in a statement late on Wednesday that it would increase imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip, and issue more permits for Palestinian businessmen from Gaza to enter Israel starting Thursday.

The easing of restrictions would be “conditional upon the continued preservation of the region’s security,” and could be further expanded if the border situation improves, the body known as COGAT said.

Hamas officials said Egypt would also be partially reopening its key border crossing with the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Egypt has been trying to broker a long-term ceasefire between the two sides since an 11-day Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip in May that killed at least 260 Palestinians, including 67 children, and 13 people in Israel.

Israel and Egypt imposed a devastating blockade on Gaza after Hamas won the election and began governing the territory in 2007.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Migrant minors languish at emergency sites in US: Advocates

Children walk together at an emergency shelter for migrant children in Pomona, California [File: Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press]

Bangladesh garment workers, retailers extend workers’ safety pact

Some 200 retailers signed up to the accord in 2013 [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Arab League, OIC call for Algeria-Morocco dialogue amid spat

Algiers has long been at odds with Rabat, particularly over Western Sahara [File: Farouk Batiche/AFP]

Panic grips Kabul airport amid ‘terror’ threat warning

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated since August 14 [Donald R Allen/US Air Force/AFP]
Most Read

‘I was born here, I’ll be buried here’: In Afghanistan to stay

On a rooftop in Kabul on August 21, Nadima is determined to not leave and make the best of what the city has to offer [Photo courtesy of Nadima]

Japan suspends 1.63 million Moderna doses over contamination

Contaminants were seen in 39 unopened vials at eight vaccination locations in Japan, local media said [File: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]

Infographic: Lebanon is about to run out of water

US, UK, Australia warn of ‘high terror threat’ at Kabul airport

Crowds of people wait outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. on August 25, 2021 [David Martinon via Reuters]