Live
News

Morocco ‘regrets’ Algeria’s decision to cut diplomatic ties

Rabat says the move was expected but categorically rejected ‘fallacious, even absurd, pretexts underlying it’.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita [File: Youssef Boudlal/Reuters]
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita [File: Youssef Boudlal/Reuters]
25 Aug 2021

Morocco’s foreign ministry says the country “regrets” the “completely unjustified” decision of neighbouring Algeria to break off diplomatic relations.

Algeria formally announced the decision on Tuesday, citing a series of alleged hostile acts.

The move was “expected … in view of the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks,” Morocco’s foreign ministry said in a statement released overnight on Wednesday.

“Morocco categorically rejects the fallacious, even absurd, pretexts underlying it,” it said.

The move culminates a period of growing tension between the North African countries, which are mired in a decades-long feud, with their borders closed to each other.

The Algerian foreign minister notably denounced “massive and systematic acts of espionage” by Morocco, a reference to allegations that the kingdom’s security services used Israeli-made Pegasus spyware against its officials and citizens, the official APS news agency reported.

Morocco adamantly denies the claims.

Algeria last week said lethal wildfires were the work of groups it has labelled “terrorists”, one of which it said was backed by Morocco.

The forest fires in Algeria, which broke out on August 9 amid a blistering heatwave, burned tens of thousands of hectares of forest and killed at least 90 people, including more than 30 soldiers.

Algerian authorities have pointed the finger for the fires at the independence movement of the mainly Berber region of Kabylie, which extends along the Mediterranean coast east of the capital, Algiers.

Other criticism ranged from reported remarks by Morocco’s UN ambassador in mid-July to recent comments by Israel’s foreign minister on an historic visit to Morocco as part of both countries’ normalisation of ties.

Morocco and Israel are allies of Western nations, and the move risked complicating diplomacy in the region.

The border between Algeria and Morocco has been closed since 1994.

Algeria backs the Polisario movement that seeks independence for Western Sahara, which Morocco regards as part of its own territory.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico

Members of Afghanistan&#39;s robotics team at a news conference [Reuters]

Four years on, Rohingya stuck in Bangladesh camps yearn for home

Mohammad Islam, who lost his younger brother at the hands of the Myanmar military, said he is thankful to the Bangladeshi government for providing shelter [Faisal Mahmud/Al Jazeera]

US: Video shows white Louisiana policeman pummelling Black man

A global anti-racist movement emerged after the death of George Floyd in the US, at the hands of police [Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

China slams US ‘scapegoating’ before COVID origin report release

A joint WHO-China team visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology but the US said it had concerns about the access granted during the investigation [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

UNICEF warns 10 million Afghan children in desperate need

Afghans walk through a fenced corridor to enter Pakistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman [AFP]

Is Afghanistan-made methamphetamine about to flood Europe?

In some parts of Afghanistan, methamphetamine output now appears to be outpacing that of opium [File: Noorullah Shirzada/AFP]

As US exits Afghanistan, China eyes $1 trillion in minerals

As the United States races to evacuate thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans after a rushed troop withdrawal that ended 20 years of war, US President Joe Biden has taken steps to isolate the new Taliban-led administration economically [File: First Lt Mark Andries/US Marine Corps via Reuters]