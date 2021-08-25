Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

India rushes teacher vaccinations as some physical classes resume

Health minister urges the states to vaccinate all school teachers before September 5.

India has been vaccinating its adults since the middle of January [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
India has been vaccinating its adults since the middle of January [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]
25 Aug 2021

India will supply millions of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to its states to try to inoculate all school teachers by early next month, the health minister says, as the country gradually resumes physical classes.

The pandemic has hit the country of 1.35 billion people particularly hard and hundreds of millions of its students have been stuck at home for months, with little or no access to online education for a majority of the poor.

India last week approved its first COVID-19 vaccine for older children and is urgently trying to immunise all of its nearly 10 million school teachers.

The country has been vaccinating its adults since the middle of January.

“We have requested all states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on September 5,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

He said states would be given more than 20 million additional doses for the purpose.

Several states have attempted to reopen schools since the pandemic began last year, but some had to shut them down when infections were detected on campuses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat said it would resume physical classes for middle school students from September 2, at half-capacity, for the first time in more than 18 months. Schools reopened for older children nearly a month ago.

A parliamentary report this month said the pandemic has disrupted the education of nearly 320 million Indian students in various schools, colleges and universities.

It recommended “accentuated vaccine programmes for all students, teachers and allied staff so that schools may start functioning normally at the earliest”.

India has administered 596 million vaccine doses, giving at least one dose to nearly half of its 944 million adults and the required two doses to 14 percent.

It has reported 32.5 million infections, the most in the world after the United States, and 435,758 deaths.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Afghans kept in wretched conditions at US base in Qatar

Qatar has helped facilitate the transit of US citizens, embassy staff, and at-risk Afghans through Doha as it hosts an American processing centre for people arriving from Afghanistan [File: US Marine Corps/Reuters]

Zimbabwe to use IMF funds to support beleaguered currency

Zimbabwe won&#39;t use any of its reserves to pay down its external debt [File: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg]

Palestinian shot by Israeli army in Gaza Strip dies

Palestinian medics in Gaza carry a wounded man during confrontations near the border fence with Israel on Saturday [Adel Hana/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Indigenous tribe’s landmark legal battle in Brazil

Lazaro Kamlem, 47, &#39;cacique&#39; of Palmeira village, stands in a wood canoe in Itajai river in Xokleng Laklano Indigenous land, Jose Boiteux, Santa Catarina state, Brazil. [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

UNICEF Afghanistan warns 10 million children in desperate need

Afghan people walk inside a fenced corridor as they enter Pakistan at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman on August 25, 2021 following the Taliban&#39;s stunning military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by - / AFP) (AFP)

Is Afghanistan-made methamphetamine about to flood Europe?

In some parts of Afghanistan, methamphetamine output now appears to be outpacing that of opium [File: Noorullah Shirzada/AFP]

Biden keeps to August 31 deadline for Kabul airlift

About 16,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, according to the Pentagon, as US troops lead an increasingly desperate effort to airlift thousands more before the Taliban&#39;s &#39;red line&#39; for Western forces to leave the country [File: Stringer/Reuters]