Live
News|Indigenous Rights

Brazil’s Supreme Court to rule soon on Indigenous land rights

Prior to 1988, Brazil’s Indigenous people were ‘hunted down’, their ‘ears cut off’ by paid killers for big landowners.

A Brazilian Xavante Indigenous person paints a face at a protest camp outside the first day of Brazil's Supreme Court trial of a landmark case on Indigenous land rights in Brasilia [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
A Brazilian Xavante Indigenous person paints a face at a protest camp outside the first day of Brazil's Supreme Court trial of a landmark case on Indigenous land rights in Brasilia [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
25 Aug 2021

Thousands of Brazil Indigenous people adorned in colourful paint, beads and feathers have set up a protest camp outside of the Supreme Court in advance of an expected landmark ruling on whether they can reclaim lost ancestral lands.

“This is very crucial” to the Indigenous protesters who are camping out in Brasilia, Al Jazeera correspondent Monica Yanakiew reported on Wednesday.

The top court in Brasilia is set to decide whether to recognise Indigenous rights to land occupied prior to 1988 when Brazil’s constitution was ratified, a legal cut-off date sought by Brazilian state governments that are seeking to limit Indigenous claims.

Indigenous peoples and rights groups argue applying the 1988 date erases Indigenous claims across Brazil dating back to the 1950s when they were pushed from their lands by tobacco farms, miners and logging operations.

“If the Supreme Court accepts the ruling of setting-up a cutoff date, and not allowing, barring any claims made by people, anybody who were not occupying their land before 1988, then this would be a big setback for them,” Yanakiew said.

The case arises from a claim by the Xokleng people of southern Brazil against the Santa Catarina state government which the Xokleng say applied an overly narrow interpretation of Indigenous rights by only recognising tribal lands occupied in 1988.

Xavante Indigenous woman with painted body wears a card that reads ‘Alive forest’ at Camp Luta pela Vida (Struggle for Life) protesting on the first day of Brazil’s Supreme Court trial of a landmark case on Indigenous land rights [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

A ruling in favour of the Xokleng could reopen some 800 other claims and lead to the return of lands to Indigenous people.

“It’s a law dispute for the Xokleng people to reclaim their territories in the southern state of Santa Catarina and big landowners who say they have no rights because they weren’t occupying those lands in 1988 when the constitution was approved,” said Raphael Modesto, a lawyer for the Xokleng people.

“It would set jurisprudence for hundreds of pending cases,” Modesto told Al Jazeera.

According to Brazil’s most recent census in 2010, about 900,000 Indigenous people belonging to 305 different groups live in the country.

Deforestation across the Brazilian Amazon has surged in recent years under President Jair Bolsonaro’s pro-agriculture policies.

“We weren’t living in our lands in 1988 because had we lived there we would have been hunted down by the landowners,” said Woie Patte, a Xokleng chieftain.

“They put a price on us. They paid people to kill us and asked them to bring our ears as proof,” Patte told Al Jazeera.

Xavante Indigenous people paint their bodies at Camp Luta pela Vida (Struggle for Life) [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Bolsonaro is pushing legislation in the Congress, backed by Brazil’s powerful agricultural lobby, that would loosen regulatory requirements for mining and agriculture projects in the Amazon rainforest. Another bill would push back Indigenous land claims by allowing squatters in the Amazon rainforest to claim ownership of their properties.

Greenpeace said the bill, if it becomes law, will, in practice, be an amnesty for land invasions, the Reuters news service reported.

“The message lawmakers are sending Brazilians is that it pays to invade and deforest public lands,” said Greenpeace’s Mariana Mota.

Earlier this month, an Indigenous organisation in Brazil asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Bolsonaro for “genocide” and “ecocide”, accusing him of persecuting native peoples and destroying their homelands.

The Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil alleged in a case filed with The Hague-based court on August 9 that the far-right president has led “an explicit, systematic and intentional anti-Indigenous policy” since taking office in 2019.

“We believe there are acts in progress in Brazil that constitute crimes against humanity, genocide and ecocide,” Eloy Terena, the group’s legal coordinator, said in a statement citing an inability in Brazil’s courts to address the allegations.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Meme we go again! Wall Street pros fuel latest meme-stock rally

This week’s rally for AMC Entertainment and GameStop delivered another blow to short sellers [File: Bloomberg]

Palestinians in Gaza resume protests against Israeli blockade

Palestinian demonstrators run from tear gas fired by Israeli forces during a protest in the southern Gaza Strip [Mahmud Hams/AFP]

After decade of Bibi, how will Bennett approach first US visit?

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to take a more quiet approach to US relations than predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Niger: At least 16 soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

Defence ministry says hundreds of Boko Haram fighters attacked military post [File - Luc Gnago/Reuters]
Most Read

More than 10,000 waiting to be evacuated at Kabul airport: US

Afghans try to reach the airport after the Taliban announced they would not allow access any longer, in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 25, 2021 [Akhtar Gulfam/EPA]

Banks in Kabul reopen, drawing crowds of cash-starved Afghans

Financial institutions in Kabul largely shut on the afternoon of August 15, just before the former President Ashraf Ghani fled and the Taliban arrived in the capital [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

Infographic: Lebanon is about to run out of water

As US exits Afghanistan, China eyes $1 trillion in minerals

As the United States races to evacuate thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans after a rushed troop withdrawal that ended 20 years of war, US President Joe Biden has taken steps to isolate the new Taliban-led administration economically [File: First Lt Mark Andries/US Marine Corps via Reuters]