Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Pfizer, Moderna to raise prices for Europe: Report

Europe is keen to shore up protection and curb the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Pfizer and Moderna are said to be raising the price of their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe [File: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters]
Pfizer and Moderna are said to be raising the price of their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe [File: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters]
2 Aug 2021

Pfizer and Moderna, the manufacturers of two of the most effective COVID-19 vaccines, have raised the prices of their jabs in their latest European Union (EU) supply contracts, according to a report in the Financial Times newspaper (FT).

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15) compared with 15.50 euros ($18.39) previously, the media outlet said, citing portions of the contracts it had seen.

The price of a dose of the Moderna vaccine was set at $25.50, according to the contracts, compared with $22.60 in the first procurement deal, although lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order was larger, the FT said, citing one official close to the matter.

Al Jazeera’s Neave Barker, who is in London, said the price hikes reflected the continued demand for effective jabs and that governments had become a “captive audience” to pharmaceutical companies.

“EU countries are keen to stamp out the spread of the Delta variant,” he said. “And the EU and countries beyond are mulling the possibility of administering a booster jab to improve efficacy.”

Pfizer declined to comment on the contract with the European Commission (EC), citing confidentiality. “Beyond the redacted contract(s) published by the EC, the content remains confidential and so we won’t be commenting,” the company said.

The UK is also set to offer third doses from September, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph newspaper [Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

Moderna was not immediately available for comment to the Reuters news agency.

Last Tuesday, the European Commission said that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70 percent of the adult population by the end of September. In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by that time from four drugmakers.

The World Health Organization has urged wealthy countries to share vaccine doses rather than go for booster shots, as new outbreaks gather pace in countries in Asia and Africa, where a far smaller proportion of the population has had access to vaccinations.

Israel has begun to offer booster shots to people in their 60s and older and the United Kingdom might start giving out booster shots next month, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Germany might also start offering boosters to the elderly and at-risk from September 1, according to a draft document seen by the AFP news agency, which also recommends promoting vaccination for those aged 12 to 17.

Health Minister Jens Spahn and Germany’s 16 regional health ministers are expected to finalise the plans in a meeting on Monday.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US shot putter Raven Saunders in first Olympic podium protest

Raven Saunders, who won a silver put, crosses her arms in an &#39;X&#39; on the medal podium [Hannah Mckay /Reuters]

Nearly 400 migrants rescued in Mediterranean Sea

Crew members from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 distribute life jackets to migrants in a small wooden boat off the coast of Libya, in the western Mediterranean Sea [Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters]

Gunmen attack funeral of Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Lebanon&#39;s military warned that its forces would shoot at anyone &#39;carrying a gun on the streets of Khaldeh&#39; [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Looming US evictions spur growing concerns, calls for action

Renters and housing advocates attend a protest in August 2020 to cancel rent and avoid evictions, in Los Angeles, California [File: Valerie Macon/AFP]
Most Read

Afghan forces bomb Taliban in bid to halt advance on cities

An Afghan soldier on top of a vehicle outside the UN compound in Guzara district of Herat province [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

Qatar’s Barshim, Italy’s Tamberi share Olympic high jump gold

Barshim of Qatar, left, and Tamberi of Italy did not have a failed attempt until they attempted to clear the 2.39-metre mark [Christian Petersen/Pool/AFP]

Canada officially marks first nationwide Emancipation Day

Protesters take part in a sit-in in Toronto, Canada, last year to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, two years after the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves elsewhere in the United States [File: Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

Belarus Olympic athlete says taken to airport against her wishes

Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is escorted by police officers at Haneda international airport in Tokyo [Issei Kato/Reuters]