Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

First COVID case reported in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic village

Organisers say first virus case detected in Paralympic village, days before the Games open on August 24.

Athletes participating in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics arrive at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture [STR/JIJI Press/AFP]
Athletes participating in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics arrive at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture [STR/JIJI Press/AFP]
19 Aug 2021

A first coronavirus case has been detected in the Paralympics village, days before the Games open, organisers say as Japan battles a record wave of infections.

The case discovered on Thursday involves a Games-related member of staff who is not resident in Japan, according to organisers, who did not give further details.

Organisers have so far reported 74 cases linked to the Paralympics, mostly among contractors and Games staff who live in Japan. Another six cases have been reported by local areas hosting teams for training camps.

There have not yet been infections reported among athletes in the village, which opened to Paralympians on Tuesday.

Teams from France and Cuba participating in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics arrive at Narita Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture [STR/JIJI Press/AFP]

The Games will see about 4,400 athletes from 160 teams compete in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5.

Those staying at the village will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing, wear face masks and maintain social distancing, as was the case during the Olympic Games, which ended on August 8.

The Paralympics begin around two weeks after the Olympics ended, with organisers saying they were able to prevent any major spread of infection through tough anti-virus measures.

So far, 546 positive cases linked to the Olympics have been reported, and some experts have argued that holding the Games undermined the government’s messaging on virus rules and contributed to a surge in domestic infections.

In recent days, Japan has recorded more than 20,000 daily virus cases, more than ever before, and the government has expanded and extended virus states of emergency to cover 13 regions until September 12.

The measure largely shortens restaurant and bar opening hours and bans them from selling alcohol, but experts have questioned the efficacy of the restrictions with cases continuing to rise.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Hezbollah says Iranian fuel oil ship to sail to Lebanon in hours

Hezbollah has said it was working to bring fuel from Iran as Lebanon struggles with crippling power and gasoline shortages [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]

Apple urged to drop plans to scan iMessages, images for sex abuse

The largest campaign to date over an encryption issue at a single company was organised by the US-based Center for Democracy and Technology [File: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg]

Infographic: Afghanistan’s flags over the years

Photos: Tensions in quake-hit Haiti grow as more than 2,000 die

Men carry the body of a victim of Saturday&#39;s magnitude 7.2 quake for burial, in Les Cayes, Haiti. [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

Biden says US troops will stay in Kabul to get all Americans out

Commanding General US Central Command Kenneth F McKenzie, centre, tours an evacuation control center [1st Lt Mark Andries/US Marine Corps]

The history of the Taliban

Last Sunday, they entered the presidential palace, retaking Afghanistan 20 years after they were driven out of power [File: Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

Ghani denies taking large sums of money as he fled Afghanistan

President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in on Kabul [File: Stringer/Reuters]