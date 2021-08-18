Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand links first COVID case in months to Australia

Genome sequencing shows Australia link as country begins snap lockdown to stamp out outbreak.

People rushed to stock up at supermarkets as New Zealand went into a three-day lockdown that has now been confirmed as the Delta variant and linked to Australia [Hayden Woodward/New Zealand Herald via AP Photo]
People rushed to stock up at supermarkets as New Zealand went into a three-day lockdown that has now been confirmed as the Delta variant and linked to Australia [Hayden Woodward/New Zealand Herald via AP Photo]
18 Aug 2021

New Zealand’s first community case of COVID-19 in six months has been confirmed as the Delta variant and linked through genome sequencing to Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told reporters as the country began a snap lockdown to stamp out the virus.

The latest outbreak began with a 58-year-old man in Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city, on Tuesday.

Ardern said on Wednesday genome testing showed a link to New South Wales, the eastern Australian state that has been struggling for weeks to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

New Zealand announced two new cases, bringing the total to seven. One of the cases involves a nurse at Auckland Hospital, which had been placed in “internal lockdown” while all staff and patients are tested.

The island nation has avoided the worst of the pandemic with strict border control and a strategy of elimination. The nation of five million has recorded only 26 deaths from the disease.

Ardern said she was confident the strategy would succeed against the highly transmissible Delta strain.

“Yes, Delta poses a greater threat, but the same tools that have worked before will do so again if we follow the rules,” she said.

New Zealand has imposed strict border controls and following an elimination policy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic [File: Mark Baker/AP Photo]

Ardern imposed a nationwide three-day lockdown after the first case emerged.

Auckland and nearby Coromandel, where the man had travelled to before he was diagnosed with the disease, will be under restrictions for at least a week as health authorities work to find the source of the infection.

Wastewater testing in the city had detected no sign of the virus, giving cause for optimism.

“That tells us that, if we have something, it doesn’t appear to be a longstanding outbreak because we haven’t had anything in our wastewater testing,” she said.

New Zealand’s vaccination programme has been slower than many other developed nations despite a recent acceleration. About 32 percent of people have had at least one dose of the vaccine while 18 percent are fully vaccinated.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

UK announces plan to resettle 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan

British citizens and dual nationals are already leaving on military flights. Now the UK is offering a resettlement scheme giving priority to women and minorities [Ben Shread/UK MOD Crown via Reuters]

Cambodia union leader faces court verdict as crackdown continues

Rong Chhun, centre, one of Cambodia&#39;s most prominent union leaders is facing a court verdict on Wednesday [File: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP]

‘Next 24 hours critical’, as crews battle largest wildfire in US

A home burns on Jeters Road as the Dixie fire jumped Highway 395 south of Janesville, California, on August 16 [Ethan Swope/AP Photo]

Transcript of Taliban’s first news conference in Kabul

&#39;We have expelled the foreigners and I would like to congratulate the whole nation on this,&#39; Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in Kabul, Afghanistan [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
Most Read

Taliban says no one will use Afghan territory to launch attacks

Taliban officials arrange a Taliban flag, before a press conference by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, at the Government Media Information Center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]
OPINION

Why did the Afghan army disintegrate so quickly?

Afghan National Army officers keep watch at a check point in Kabul on July 8, 2021 [File: Reuters/Mohammad Ismail]

Taliban says will respect women’s rights, press freedom

Mujahid, left, who had been a shadowy figure for years, said &#39;there will no discrimination against women&#39; [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

With economic assets to secure, China embraces the Taliban

Beijing has been among the first to embrace the Taliban [File: AFP/Getty Images]