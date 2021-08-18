Live
News|Business and Economy

Erdogan says Turkish contacts with UAE have made progress

Turkish president meets UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan for talks.

UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan [Twitter/ TC Cumhurbaşkanlığı]
UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan [Twitter/ TC Cumhurbaşkanlığı]
18 Aug 2021

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, bitter rivals in the Middle East, have been in contact in recent months and have made some progress, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said after rare talks with a senior UAE official.

Erdoğan said on Wednesday he and UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed investment in Turkey, adding that if the talks proceed well the United Arab Emirates would make “serious investments” in Turkey.

The Turkish president also said he was open to meeting the UAE’s de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Turkey and the UAE have supported opposing sides in regional disputes, including the conflict in Libya and the blockade of Qatar by several Arab states among other issues.

In a televised interview, Erdoğan said talks held with Abu Dhabi for the last couple of months and led by the Turkish intelligence had reached a certain stage.

“I believe that there will be some more talks in the coming process,” he said.

“We are in favour of the main actors in the region directly negotiating and solving the problems.”

The UAE is also supporting Greece’s energy claims in disputed Eastern Mediterranean waters that Turkey pushed into searching for new natural gas deposits last year.

But Erdoğan has made efforts to reach out to a range of regional rivals, including Egypt, as he tries to break out of a growing diplomatic isolation that has cooled foreign investors in Turkey’s fragile economy.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Ex Purdue Pharma chief denies responsibility for US opioid crisis

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tallied more than 500,000 deaths in the US to opioid overdose since 2000 [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

Dozens killed in northern Burkina Faso rebel attack

Afghans desperate to leave country remain stuck at Kabul airport

Afghan security guards stand on a wall as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [AP Photo]

US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19

Antibody protection from vaccines begins to diminish after eight months, new data shows [File: Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters]
Most Read

UN chief sends message to Haitians reeling from earthquake, rains

A man crouches on the rubble of the hospital destroyed by the earthquake in Fleurant, Haiti, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, three days after the 7.2-magnitude quake hit the Caribbean nation. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]

President Ghani says he left Afghanistan to prevent bloodshed

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani makes an address about the latest developments in the country from exile in United Arab Emirates, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video on August 18, 2021 [Facebook/Ashraf Ghani/via Reuters]

Ghani denies taking large sums of money as he fled Afghanistan

President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in on Kabul [File: Stringer/Reuters]
OPINION

Monsters, Inc: The Taliban as Empire’s bogeyman

Taliban fighters patrol in the city of Jalalabad, Afghanistan on 17 August 2021 [EPA]