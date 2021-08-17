Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

US to recommend booster jabs for all as Delta variant rises

Americans are experiencing a fourth wave of the pandemic as COVID spreads quickly through unvaccinated communities.

Booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccine are to be recommended by US health officials as protection from vaccines is seen waning after eight months [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Booster jabs of COVID-19 vaccine are to be recommended by US health officials as protection from vaccines is seen waning after eight months [File: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
17 Aug 2021

United States health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans as the Delta variant of the virus spreads quickly across the country.

Health officials in US President Joe Biden’s administration will recommend that most people should get a booster shot eight months after they completed their initial vaccination, a source familiar with the decision told the Reuters news agency.

The extra jabs could begin as early as mid or late September, pending authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration, the source said.

The forthcoming recommendation by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), telegraphed by US officials last week, is being driven by both the highly contagious new variant of the virus and early signs that protection from vaccines fades within months.

The move means that the biggest mass vaccination drive in US history, which has been only partially successful, will have to expand and continue.

The US is experiencing a fourth wave of the pandemic as the Delta variant spreads aggressively through unvaccinated communities in the US – notably southern states of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas – and causing an increasing number of “breakthrough infections” of fully inoculated people.

US has fully vaccinated 168 million people, or about 62 percent of the adult population as of August 16, according to the CDC. Those numbers are below benchmarks set by the Biden administration for the national vaccination programme by now.

The US now is admitting to hospital more than 11,000 people a day with symptoms of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued an emergency order on Friday as the state’s hospitals faced a surge in COVID-19 cases and available intensive care beds were filled up with the very ill.

“We have to really make sure that while we’re spending a lot of time and effort on third doses that we don’t undermine our campaign for first vaccinations,” Lawrence Gostin, a public health specialist at Georgetown University, said Tuesday.

“That’s truly the existential crisis in the United States,” Gostin told The Associated Press.

One positive trend in the US, vaccination rates have been increasing as people see the virus resurge.

Harris County, Texas, home to the US’s fourth-largest city Houston, is offering people $100 gift cards to get jabs in the latest incentive offered by local officials to boost the area’s lagging vaccination rate, according to the Houston Chronicle newspaper.

In New York, the governor has ordered that all healthcare workers in the state including at hospitals and nursing homes receive a vaccine against COVID-19.

Biden issued an order on Tuesday directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cover 100 percent of local costs for emergency measures and provide federal support for state governor’s use of the National Guard to staff mass vaccination sites.

Last week, US health officials recommended boosters for people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and people who take medications to suppress their immune systems for chronic disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.

Vaccine maker Pfizer announced plans in July to apply for approval for boosters.

Among the first likely to receive the booster shots once they are approved for all would be healthcare workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans, who were some of the first to be vaccinated once the shots were authorised last December.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Oil posts longest run of losses since March as recovery sputters

While demand for oil has been challenged, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia have stayed the course in relaxing their output curbs imposed in the early phase of the pandemic, and supplies are set to rise by 400,000 barrels per day this month [File: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg]

Sacklers won’t pay up in US opioid suit unless granted protection

David Sackler told a court on Tuesday that the family will not contribute billions to abate the United States opioid crisis unless it is granted protection [File: Television via AP]

Uganda scraps controversial anti-pornography ‘miniskirt’ law

Ugandan pop singer Jemimah Kansiime was the first person to be indicted under the anti-porn law [File: Isaac Kasamani/AFP]

EU says will work with Taliban only if rights are respected

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell outlined the EU&#39;s stance in a statement after an emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban says no one will use Afghan territory to launch attacks

Taliban officials arrange a Taliban flag, before a press conference by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, at the Government Media Information Center, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 [Rahmat Gul/AP Photo]

Afghanistan under the Taliban: What do we know so far?

A Taliban fighter stands by a kiosk selling sugarcane juice at a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at Kote Sangi area of Kabul [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]
OPINION

Why did the Afghan army disintegrate so quickly?

Afghan National Army officers keep watch at a check point in Kabul on July 8, 2021 [File: Reuters/Mohammad Ismail]

Taliban says will respect women’s rights, press freedom

Mujahid, left, who had been a shadowy figure for years, said &#39;there will no discrimination against women&#39; [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]