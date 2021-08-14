Live
News|Child Rights

Rights groups slam Spain over child deportations to Morocco

Spain urged to halt the repatriation of hundreds of unaccompanied minors who crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in May.

Unaccompanied minors who crossed into Spain gathered outside a warehouse used as temporary shelter as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain in May [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Unaccompanied minors who crossed into Spain gathered outside a warehouse used as temporary shelter as they wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain in May [File: Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
14 Aug 2021

Human rights groups have denounced Spain’s expulsion of hundreds of unaccompanied children to Morocco, calling the deportations illegal and urging an immediate halt to the process.

Amnesty International spokesman Angel Gonzalo said the deportations of minors and refugees began on Friday and continued on Saturday. The Spanish radio station Cadena Ser said 15 children were deported from Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta so far.

The interior ministry has not officially announced the repatriations and did not immediately respond to requests for comment or confirm the numbers of children affected.

“We are writing to the Ministry of Interior asking them to stop these expulsions immediately, and asking for transparency over their actions,” Gonzalo said on Saturday, adding the organisation was speaking with prosecutors as “these expulsions violate international law”.

Spain is legally obliged to care for young migrants until their relatives can be located or until they turn 18.

Save The Children, meanwhile, urged Spanish authorities to assess the needs of each child and not deport them en masse. According to data it has collected, about a quarter of the migrant children it interviewed in Ceuta had suffered abuse in their homeland.

Hundreds of unaccompanied minors were among 10,000 people who tried to enter Ceuta in May by scaling a border fence or swimming around it. Morocco has since taken back most of the migrants.

The episode took place after Spain agreed to provide medical treatment for the Sahrawi leader heading the fight for an independent Western Sahara, which was annexed by Morocco in the 1970s. Rabat reacted furiously and recalled its ambassador in Madrid.

“Repatriations from Ceuta continue today,” Save the Children posted on Twitter on Saturday.

The NGO called “for an end” to these. “Spain is not guaranteeing the protection of minors,” it said.

Ione Belarra, leader of the far-left Podemos, the junior member of Spain’s ruling coalition, also criticised the transfers in a letter to Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

“We have been informed by children’s organisations on the ground that the repatriation of minors has begun,” she wrote in the letter published in online daily El Confidencial.

She said the operation might be taking place “without strict observance” of various Spanish and international laws.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Russia says no survivors in firefighting plane crash in Turkey

Private news agency DHA said the plane crashed as it was fighting a forest fire in the inland Bertiz region [File: Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Haiti earthquake causes several deaths, ‘enormous damage’: PM

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake on Saturday struck 12km (7.4 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, on Haiti&#39;s southern Tiburon peninsula [Al Jazeera]

July was hottest month on record, US agency says

The month was .01C higher than the previous record set in July 2016, which was equaled in 2019 and 2020 [File: Ringo Chiu/Reuters]

Afghanistan: As Taliban attacks continue, people rush to Kabul

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in the southern city of Kandahar after they seized it [AFP]
Most Read

Afghan president pledges to stop bloodshed as Taliban nears Kabul

The conflict has displaced tens of thousands of Afghans [Paula Bronstein/Getty]

‘They sold us out’: Afghans in disbelief over Taliban gains

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar, Afghanistan [AFP]

Regrouping the military ‘a top priority’, Afghan president says

President Ashraf Ghani said extensive consultations have been held within the government and with international partners [File: Mohammad Ismail/Reuters]

10 maps to understand Afghanistan