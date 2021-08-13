Live
News

UK mass shooting suspect named as debate over ‘terrorism’ simmers

Jake Davison, who described himself as an ‘incel’, killed five people in a rare mass shooting, including a young girl.

Police teams work near the scene on Biddick Drive following a shooting in Keyham on Thursday evening on August 13, 2021, in Plymouth, England. Police were called to a serious firearms incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth where a gunman, named by police as Jake Davison, 22, shot dead five people before turning the gun on himself [William Dax/Getty Images]
Police teams work near the scene on Biddick Drive following a shooting in Keyham on Thursday evening on August 13, 2021, in Plymouth, England. Police were called to a serious firearms incident in the Keyham area of Plymouth where a gunman, named by police as Jake Davison, 22, shot dead five people before turning the gun on himself [William Dax/Getty Images]
13 Aug 2021

A man who killed five people during a six-minute shooting spree in the United Kingdom has been named as 22-year-old Jake Davison, though police said the motive for the murders was unclear.

Davison, a crane operator, started shooting with a pump-action shotgun at about 6pm (17:00 GMT) on Thursday, first killing a woman he knew in a house in Biddick Drive in the southern English city of Plymouth, police said.

He ran out of the house and immediately shot dead a young girl who was walking her dog in the street along with her male relative.

Davison shot at two other passers-by who were badly injured, then entered a park and shot dead another man before killing another woman in Henderson Place.

He then turned the gun on himself before firearms officers could tackle him.

In videos posted on the internet, Davison had complained of not losing his virginity as a teenager and described himself as an “incel” – or involuntary celibate.

He complained in the videos of being beaten down by life, the Times reported.

The deadly shooting spree was over in minutes, Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said.

“There is no motive,” Sawyer told reporters, adding that police were not considering terrorism or any far-right associations, though police were trawling through his computer.

“We believe we have an incident that is domestically related, that has spilled into the street and seen several people within Plymouth losing their lives in an extraordinarily tragic circumstance,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer could not say whether Davison, who had a firearms licence, had mental health issues.

Debate over ‘terrorism’

Shootings are relatively rare in the UK, where gun ownership is not widespread. The tragedy has led to a debate on social media, over the term “terrorism”.

While police have ruled out “terrorism” as a motive, some people said Davison’s rampage should be considered an act of “terror”.

The killings “are not terrorism as defined by law”, tweeted Nazir Afzal, former chief prosecutor. “But the ‘right wing guy obsessed with American gun culture’ as is reported today, should have been on a watch list. If it’s ‘gender terrorism’ with women as his primary targets, then it makes it no less depressing.”

Musician and actor Lily Allen wrote on Twitter: “He self identified as an incel and misogynist, misogyny is terror, in my books this is terrorism.”

“What gets called terrorism and what doesn’t is a political question,” said historian Alex von Tunzelmann. “But we can’t ignore the form of radicalisation that seems to be common to all too many of these cases: misogyny.”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

France to boycott UN anti-racism conference

Macron decided that France will not take part in the event &#39;as he is concerned by anti-Semitic statements made within the Durban Conference&#39;, according to his office [File: Philippe Wojazer/EPA]

Malaysian PM seeks opposition backing in U-turn to stay in power

Muhyiddin Yassin urged opposition lawmakers to back him in an upcoming confidence vote and pledged to hold an election no later than July 2022 [File: Vincent Thian/AP Photo]

Is China’s port closure a canary in a COVID mine?

The shutdown at Ningbo-Zhoushan is raising fears that ports around the world will soon face the same kind of outbreaks and COVID restrictions that slowed the flows of everything - from perishable food to electronics - last year as the pandemic took hold [File: Bloomberg]

Can a lawsuit stop Mexico’s ‘iron river’ of guns?

The Mexican government estimates that nearly 70 percent of guns trafficked into the country come from the United States [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]
Most Read

Taliban captures Afghan commander Ismail Khan after fall of Herat

Afghan commander and former mujahideen leader Ismail Khan addresses a gathering at his house in Herat [AFP]

Taliban seizes 18th Afghanistan city as UK warns of civil war

Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar [AFP]

10 maps to understand Afghanistan

WHO scientist puts COVID lab leak theory back under spotlight

Peter Ben Embarek, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), arrives at the airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on February 10, 2021 [Aly Song/Reuters]