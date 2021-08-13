Live
News|Taliban

Pakistani forces clash with Afghan protesters at border crossing

Disturbances break out after 56-year-old Afghan dies of heart attack while waiting in the dusty heat to enter Afghanistan.

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in front of people waiting to cross at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan [Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]
13 Aug 2021

Pakistani forces have clashed with hundreds of Afghans stranded on Pakistan’s side of a commercially vital border crossing with Afghanistan after its closure by the Taliban, Pakistani security officials say.

The disturbances broke out on Thursday after a 56-year-old Afghan traveller died of a heart attack as he waited in the dusty heat to enter Afghanistan via the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, Arif Kakar, a Pakistani official on the scene, told Reuters news agency.

Protesters carried his body to a local Pakistani government office demanding the border be reopened. Some began throwing stones at security forces, who responded by firing tear gas and charging the protesters with batons to disperse them. No injuries were reported.

People carry the coffin of a man who died in Afghanistan, as they transport it to Pakistan, at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman [Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]

The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing is landlocked Afghanistan’s second busiest entry point and main commercial artery to the Pakistani seacoast.

The Taliban, which captured the crossing last month as part of a major advance across Afghanistan as US-led foreign forces withdraw, announced its closure on August 6 in protest at a Pakistani decision to end visa-free travel for Afghans.

The Taliban is demanding Pakistan allow Afghans to cross the frontier with either an Afghan ID card or a Pakistani-issued refugee registration card.

Pakistan’s soldiers talk with people who gather to cross at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman [Abdul Khaliq Achakzai/Reuters]

Taliban fighters have rapidly taken territory from the Kabul government in recent weeks, including important border crossings with Iran and Central Asian countries that now provide significant customs revenue for the group.

Some 900 trucks went through the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing daily before the Taliban seized it.

Opening the border with Pakistan for visa-free travel would not only help the Taliban curry favour from Afghans but also shore up a route to areas of Pakistan that have housed Taliban fighters and some commanders.

Pakistan and the Taliban long maintained good relations though Islamabad says this ended after the 2001 United States-led invasion of Afghanistan that removed the group from power for having sheltered al-Qaeda fighters who carried out the September 11 attacks on the US.

Western capitals and the Kabul government say Pakistani support to the Taliban continues and many of its leaders enjoy safe haven in the country, an allegation Islamabad denies.

Courtesy: Afghanistan Analysts Network
Source: Reuters

