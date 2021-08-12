Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Israel tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases surge

Israeli cabinet approves tighter measures including limitations on people gathering indoors, restricting entry to venues to ‘green pass’ holders.

Israel started giving third vaccine doses to immunosuppressed individuals and citizens over the age of 60 [File: Amir Levy/Getty]
Israel started giving third vaccine doses to immunosuppressed individuals and citizens over the age of 60 [File: Amir Levy/Getty]
12 Aug 2021

Israel’s government on Wednesday advanced a raft of new coronavirus restrictions, including sweeping implementation of a digital vaccine passport and tighter restrictions on mass gatherings, as the country struggles with skyrocketing new infections.

The country that had appeared to put the coronavirus pandemic behind it a few months ago after a world-leading vaccine drive is now reimposing regulations in a bid to clamp back down on infections.

The cabinet gave its approval for the tighter measures – including limitations on people gathering indoors and restricting entry to venues and restaurants to “green pass” holders – as new cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus surge despite widespread vaccination against COVID-19.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the government would be “giving a booster” to the country’s healthcare system as new coronavirus cases continue a precipitous climb.

He said Israel had to prepare for a situation of mass hospitalisations, and was allocating 2.5 billion shekels ($774m) to help boost capacity at hospitals nationwide.

Despite its vaccination campaign, Israel has seen new coronavirus cases rise in recent weeks. The Health Ministry recorded 5,755 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since February, and serious cases have grown from 19 in mid-June to 400.

At least 6,580 Israelis have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to Health Ministry figures.

The government had largely lifted coronavirus restrictions by May following its vaccine drive, but with new infections on the rise, has reinstated limitations on assemblies and indoor mask mandates.

More than 58 percent of the country’s 9.3 million citizens have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Israel had secured a large supply of the Pfizer vaccines in exchange for trading medical data.

Earlier this month Israel started giving third vaccine doses to immunosuppressed individuals and citizens over the age of 60.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

Sudan says will ‘hand over’ al-Bashir to ICC for war crimes trial

Sudan&#39;s former President Omar al-Bashir has been wanted by The Hague-based ICC for more than 10 years for charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity [File: Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Reuters]

Sri Lanka files charges against 25 Easter Sunday bombing suspects

The April 2019 attacks singled out three churches and three hotels [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

Afghanistan: Taliban storms Kandahar jail, Lashkar Gah police HQ

Taliban fighters record a message after seizing Pul-e-Khumri, capital of Baghlan province [Taliban Handout via Reuters]

Zambia votes in tense presidential and parliamentary polls

Voters waiting for a polling station to open in Lusaka [Maroc Longari/AFP]
Most Read

#SanctionPakistan trends as violence rages in Afghanistan

A Taliban flag, iin white, raised at the Afghan side of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border at Chaman, Pakistan [File: Akhter Gulfam/EPA]

Afghanistan’s interior minister reveals plan to push back Taliban

Afghan National Army commando forces walk along a road amid ongoing fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]

Canada violating int’l law by selling arms to Saudis: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a years-long campaign from rights groups to cancel existing and future weapons exports to Saudi Arabia over the Gulf nation&#39;s human rights record [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Afghan capital could fall to Taliban within 90 days: US intel

Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, the capital of Farah province, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 [Mohammad Asif Khan/AP Photo]