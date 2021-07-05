Live
News

British-funded task force to investigate Myanmar military abuses

The project, Myanmar Witness, comes as Western countries seek to increase pressure on the country’s military rulers over accusations of human rights abuses.

Western countries and rights groups have condemned what they brand atrocities by security forces in Myanmar [File: Reuters]
Western countries and rights groups have condemned what they brand atrocities by security forces in Myanmar [File: Reuters]
5 Jul 2021

A new task force was launched on Monday to investigate evidence of human rights violations in Myanmar five months after the military removed elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and plunged the Southeast Asian country into turmoil.

The British-government funded project, Myanmar Witness, said it would be sharing information with the United Nations’ Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, which is probing suspected crimes in Myanmar.

The initiative comes as Western countries seek to increase pressure on Myanmar’s military rulers over accusations of human rights abuses, with the United Nations saying more than 880 people have been killed by security forces since the coup – a figure the military says is exaggerated.

“Myanmar Witness will independently collect, preserve, process, investigate, verify and review incidents of possible interferences with human rights,” the group said.

Protesters burn a military uniform as they take part in a flash mob demonstration against the coup in Yangon on July 1 [AFP]
It said it would encourage submissions from civilians and also independently verify incidents on social media – where Myanmar citizens have posted pictures and videos that appear to show killings, assaults and other abuses.

Myanmar Witness said it had already uncovered and verified evidence of Myanmar army reprisals, shelling of civilian areas and religious buildings, and indications of an intention to harm, if not kill, demonstrators.

Western countries and rights groups have condemned what they brand atrocities by security forces in Myanmar.

The military authorities have said they only use force when necessary to counter threats to national security.

Violence since the coup has driven more than 230,000 people from their homes, according to the United Nations.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which has been tracking the post-coup crackdown, says at least 888 people have been killed by security forces since February with nearly 5,200 in detention.

The military has disputed the figures, but has not given its own estimates.

It has claimed its power grab was necessary because of alleged fraud in last November’s election, won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party in a landslide. Its claims have been dismissed by the electoral commission.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

UN expert likens Belarus to ‘totalitarian’ states

President Alexander Lukashenko has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent in Belarus since winning re-election in an August 2020 poll that was denounced by the opposition as rigged [File: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via Reuters]

Food prices may decline next year as demand slows, output rises

A sales assistant arranges fruit at the produce section in the supermarket at the SM City Bacoor shopping mall in Bacoor, the Philippines, where the inflation rate rose 4.5 percent from a year earlier in May, according to government data [File: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg]

OPEC+ calls off meeting as UAE, Saudi spat continues

The failure of the talks, sources said, means an expected increase in oil output from August will not take place - and this helped drive up international benchmark Brent oil Monday [File: Bloomberg]

Indian activist Stan Swamy, jailed under terror law, dies

In this file photo from October 2020, Catholic priests and nuns hold placards during a protest in Secunderabad against the arrest of Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy [File: Noah Seelam/AFP]
Most Read

UAE-Saudi Arabia oil spat: All you need to know

The UAE wants to increase its crude oil output, believing the market to be &#39;in dire need of higher production&#39; [File: Ali Haider/EPA]

Ethiopia PM defends handling of Tigray conflict after rebel gains

Abiy says he wants a &#39;period of silence for everyone to think&#39; [File: Phill Magakoe/AFP]

Celebrities and the cult of Russia’s President Putin

Steven Seagal, an action hero in Hollywood films of the 1990s, joined the pro-Putin For Truth party in December [File: Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Government Press Service Pool Photo via AP]
OPINION

Why is Egypt building a new capital?

This picture taken on March 13, 2020 shows an aerial view of ongoing construction development at Egypt&#39;s &#34;New Administrative Capital&#34; megaproject, some 45 kilometres east of Cairo. [Khaled Desouki/AFP]