Live
News

Israel carries out another air raid on besieged Gaza Strip

Israeli army struck Hamas positions after it said incendiary balloons were launched from the besieged enclave.

The latest attack comes weeks after the Israeli military launched an 11-day bombardment campaign on the already ravaged enclave [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
The latest attack comes weeks after the Israeli military launched an 11-day bombardment campaign on the already ravaged enclave [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
4 Jul 2021

Israeli military has carried out another overnight raid on Hamas positions in the besieged Gaza Strip after saying incendiary balloons were launched from the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army said it struck a “weapons manufacturing site and a rocket launcher belonging to Hamas” late on Saturday.

According to security sources and witnesses in Gaza, fighter jets struck the facilities west of Gaza City and in the northern strip, with no immediate reports of casualties.

There was no immediate indication as to which Gaza-based group was responsible for the balloon launch, but Israel holds Hamas – the group that governs Gaza – responsible for any action.

“The strikes were made in response to the arson balloons fired towards Israeli territory,” said a statement from the Israeli army.

On Thursday, four small fires caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza were extinguished in the Eshkol region, according to fire services.

Israel retaliated early on Friday with airstrikes, which the army said struck “a weapons manufacturing site” belonging to Hamas.

The latest attack comes just weeks after the Israeli military launched an 11-day bombardment campaign on the already ravaged enclave, killing at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children.

In Israel, 13 people, including two children, were killed by rockets fired from Gaza, the police and army said.

Saturday’s overnight raid was the fourth time Israel carried out air attacks in Gaza since the May offensive, which ended in an Egyptian-brokered “ceasefire” on May 21.

Though Israel eased restrictions last month to allow some much-needed aid into the Palestinian enclave, it has maintained a 14-year crippling land, air and sea blockade.

The UN has dubbed Gaza an “open-air prison” with residents enduring extreme poverty amid conditions that have worsened since the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

In Pictures: Nigerian families struggle as food prices soar

People buy and sell food at the Illaje market, in Bariga, Lagos. [Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP]

Tokyo goes to the polls as COVID-shadowed Olympics loom

People wearing face masks walk by a railway station in the rain in Tokyo on July 2, 2021 [Hiro Komae/AP Photo]

At least 17 killed in Philippines military plane crash

Rescuers search for survivors in landslide-hit Japan town

Police officers conduct search and rescue operation at a mudslide site caused by heavy rain at Izusan district in Atami, west of Tokyo, Japan, July 4, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo [Kyodo/via Reuters]
Most Read

Israel probes possible missile attack on cargo ship: Reports

The CSAV Tyndall ship enters Le Havre harbour, northern France, on May 9, 2019 [File: Jean-Francois Monier/AFP]

Russia’s COVID death toll hits record high for fifth day

Medical specialists wearing protective gear transport a person on a stretcher outside a hospital for patients infected with COVID-19 on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, July 2, 2021 [Tatyana Makeyeva/ Reuters]

‘Mockery’: Backlash after Ukraine women troops march in heels

The defence ministry released photos of a rehearsal of the parade [Ukrainian defence ministry/AFP]

Evacuations ordered as wildfires rip through Canada’s west coast

The Sparks Lake wildfire at Thompson-Nicola Regional District, British Columbia, Canada, on June 29 in this image obtained via social media [BC Wildfire Service via AFP]