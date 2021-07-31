Live
News|Olympics

Tokyo’s daily COVID cases hit record high during Olympics

New infections in Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058, a day after Japan decided to extend states of emergency.

The new records come a day after Japan decided to extend states of emergency to three prefectures [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
The new records come a day after Japan decided to extend states of emergency to three prefectures [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]
31 Jul 2021

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, exceeding the 4,000-mark for the first time and overshadowing the Summer Games.

Nationwide cases totalled 12,341 as of 6:30pm (09:30 GMT), public broadcaster NHK said, the highest for Japan and up 15 percent on the day, underscoring a rapid rise in infections across the country.

The new records come a day after Japan decided to extend states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka to the end of August in light of the recent spike in infections.

Emergency measures will remain until after the Olympics and well into the Paralympic Games which start on August 24.

Amid intensifying concerns, Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Saturday they had revoked the accreditation of games-related people for leaving the athletes’ village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.

The organisers did not disclose how many people had their accreditation revoked, whether they were athletes, or when the violation took place.

This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it, a person cannot enter any Olympic facilities.

Residents of the athletes’ village are not allowed to go out for purposes not related to games, such as sightseeing.

Meanwhile, officials have warned Tokyo’s daily infections may hit 4,500 within two weeks.

The government’s top coronavirus adviser has also warned against overburdening the health system in light of the rapid increase in the number of infections and the spread of the Delta variant.

The Japanese government is relying on the cooperation of the population. Hard curfews have never been imposed in Japan since the beginning of the pandemic.

The government has repeatedly urged citizens to stay at home and watch the Olympic Games on TV. In addition, an appeal has been made to younger people to get vaccinated against the virus, as most Japanese aged above 65 have already been inoculated.

The country has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries, but its seven-day rolling average is growing and now stands at 28 per 100,000 people nationwide and 88 per 100,000 in Tokyo, according to the health ministry.

This compares with 18.5 in the United States, 48 in Britain and 2.8 in India, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Injured Djokovic leaves Tokyo Olympics empty-handed

Djokovic reacts after losing his bronze medal match against Pablo Carreno [Mike Segar/Reuters]

China races to curb Delta-fuelled COVID outbreak, worst in months

A boy receiving nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 in Huaian, the Jiangsu province [Stringer/AFP]

Hundreds take to Kuala Lumpur’s streets in anti-gov’t protest

Organisers said about 1,000 demonstrators took part, but police put the number at nearly 400 [Arif Kartono/AFP]

Partial lockdown in Karachi after alarming rise in COVID cases

A man walks past a closed market during a partial lockdown in Karachi [Akhtar Soomro/Reuters]
Most Read
OPINION

George W Bush should shut up and go away

US President George W Bush is pictured during his final news conference in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, January 12, 2009. [Jason Reed/Reuters]

India ‘threatening cricketers’ signed up for Kashmir tournament

The KPL is scheduled to start from August 6 in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and will be contested by six teams captained by Pakistan&#39;s current and former cricketers [KPL]

What’s behind far-right trend of using 3D tech to make guns?

3D printed firearms have evolved in recent years with various different designs now available [Philip Boyce/Forensic Equity] (Restricted Use)

Nigeria’s Okagbare fails drugs test, suspended from Olympics

Okagbare had already run in the 100 metres heats on the opening day of track competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo [Phil Noble/Reuters]