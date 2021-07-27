Live
News|Crime

‘Long live peace:’ Mexican drug cartel factions announce truce

Three of the main factions in a decade-old turf war – the Metros, the Scorpions and the Reds – sign a truce agreement.

National Guard patrol the Zacatecas-Fresnillo highway after a series of recent attacks and clashes between drug cartels in Zacatecas state, Mexico [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
National Guard patrol the Zacatecas-Fresnillo highway after a series of recent attacks and clashes between drug cartels in Zacatecas state, Mexico [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]
27 Jul 2021

Three of the warring factions of Mexico’s Gulf cartel announced they have reached agreement on a truce.

Police in the state of Tamaulipas confirmed the professionally printed banners appeared in the border city of Reynosa and other cities on Monday. Cartel gunmen randomly killed 15 bystanders last month in Reynosa, which is across the Rio Grande from McAllen, Texas.

Photos of the banners showed they were printed with red, white and green letters — the colours of the Mexican flag — and slogans like “Long live Peace!”

State police said four people had been arrested on suspicion of hanging the banners from buildings or overpasses in more than six cities across Tamaulipas.

Relatives crying outside a house where two young men were shot in Fresnillo, Zacatecas state, Mexico [Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]

The banners were signed by three of the main factions in the decade-old turf war — the Metros, the Scorpions and the Reds. It was unclear if a fourth faction, the Cyclones, was part of the agreement.

In contrast to usual cartel messages, which are often misspelt and accompanied by heaps of bodies or body parts, Monday’s message used polite, almost erudite language and bore a picture of a dove with an olive branch.

“We have agreed to a truce of tranquillity and we declare our solidarity with the people, and with ideological principles consistent with keeping the peace,” read the text of one banner, which included the plea, “We have families, too.”

“The primordial thing is for the communities in which we have a presence to feel secure with it, without any worry,” the banner read. “The Gulf Cartel has principles and its greatest priority is peace in the state and the wellbeing of its residents.”

The Metros are one of the larger factions of the now-splintered Gulf cartel, and they have long dominated Reynosa.

Family and friends attending the funeral procession for one of the victims of a shooting at a video-game arcade in Uruapan, Mexico [File: Marco Ugarte/AP Photo]

The Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office has said the June 19 killings in Reynosa were carried out by members of the Scorpions and another Gulf cartel faction known as the “Cyclones”, both of which are based to the east of Reynosa, around Matamoros. The fact that similar banners appeared in Matamoros suggested the Cyclones are on board with the pact.

Prosecutors said the two groups sought to terrorise the population of Reynosa as part of their campaign to challenge the Metros’ control of the city.

Turf battles have become common in Tamaulipas, where remnants of the Gulf cartel and the old Zetas gang have been fighting for more than 10 years. The border cities are lucrative routes for smuggling drugs and migrants.

Source: AP

Related

More from News

Supply crunch: US homes prices see fastest growth in 17 years

US home prices registered the fastest growth in 17 years in May as a surge in demand for housing outstripped the supply [File: Charles Krupa/AP]

Landslides, flooding kill six Rohingya in Bangladesh camps

Some 740,000 Rohingya fled their Rakhine state homes in August 2017, escaping a clampdown by Myanmar security forces [Husni Aziz/Al Jazeera]

Biles dropped out of gymnastics team final over ‘mental health’

Simone Biles, 24, is widely considered to be the best gymnast of all time [Ashley Landis/AP Photo]

IMF warns of growing poverty, unrest and geopolitical tensions

Chileans protesting their government&#39;s handling of the growing economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic [File: Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters]
Most Read

Amazon denies accepting Bitcoin, sends it tumbling

Bitcoin&#39;s current price volatility is part of a wider multi-wave correction [File: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg]

Get ready for biggest criminal trial in Vatican’s modern history

A once-powerful cardinal and nine other people are accused of bleeding the Holy See of tens of millions of dollars in donations through bad investments, deals with shady money managers and apparent favours to friends and family [File: Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo]

How the Delta variant changed the course of COVID

[Illustration by Muaz Khory/Al Jazeera]

Explainer: What is the Lambda coronavirus variant?

The Lambda variant of the coronavirus was first detected in Peru in December last year [File: Claudia Morales/Reuters]