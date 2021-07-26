Live
News|Explainer

Explainer: What you need to know about Tunisia’s political crisis

Tunisia faces political, economic turmoil again as President Saied removes PM Mechichi, suspends Parliament.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated Tunisia’s economic woes as unemployment surged and state services declined [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated Tunisia’s economic woes as unemployment surged and state services declined [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
26 Jul 2021

Often celebrated as the Arab Spring’s so-called success model, Tunisia is once again facing political and economic turmoil.

On Sunday, President Kais Saied removed the prime minister and suspended Parliament.

He also suspended the immunity of members of parliament, insisting his actions were in line with the constitution.

In his speech, Saied said he would assume executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

The announcement was condemned as an attack on democracy by his rivals but was greeted by others with celebrations on the streets across the country.

Parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi, who heads Parliament’s biggest party, Ennahdha, accused Saied of launching “a coup against the revolution and constitution”.

Why now?

The move came following mass demonstrations in several Tunisian cities earlier on Sunday.

Protesters demanded the government’s removal after a spike in COVID-19 cases that aggravated economic troubles. Offices of the Ennahdha party were also attacked.

Throwing stones and shouting slogans, the protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and the dissolution of Parliament.

Witnesses said protesters stormed or tried to storm Ennahdha offices in Monastir, Sfax, El Kef and Sousse, while in Touzeur they set fire to the party’s local headquarters.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated Tunisia’s economic woes as unemployment surged and state services declined.

The growing political schisms and Tunisia’s weary economy are in line with an ongoing struggle for dominance in Tunisia’s parliament.

Saied says he is trying to avert a looming fiscal crisis amid a weeks-long spike in COVID cases and increased death rates.

Earlier this month, Tunisia’s health ministry said the country’ healthcare system had “collapsed” under the weight of the pandemic, which has caused more than 17,000 deaths in a population of about 12 million.

A decade of challenges

Saied and the parliament were elected in separate popular votes in 2019, while Mechichi took office last year, replacing another short-lived government.

But it is not the first time a government has been short-lived in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution that led to the overthrow of longtime President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

After months of failed attempts to form a government, Elyes Fakhfakh became PM in January 2020 but was forced out within months over a corruption scandal.

Months later, Mechichi was named prime minister but has been enmeshed in political disputes with Saied for more than a year. His fragile government lurched from crisis to crisis as it struggled to deal with the pandemic and the need for urgent reforms.

Over the past decade, the country has faced a series of challenges, including recurring attacks by ISIL (ISIS) that devastated the country’s vital tourism sector and was a major contributor to the economic decline, which approached a crisis point in 2017.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Clashes outside Tunisia’s parliament a day after PM sacked

Supporters of Tunisia&#39;s President Saied gather near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]

Investors in China’s $100bn private education business are stuck

The new rules make all vacation and holiday tutoring off-limits [File: STR/AFP/Getty Images]

Tunisia police storm Al Jazeera bureau in Tunis

Under pressure, Iranian MPs postpone internet restriction bill

Critics say the bill aims to introduce more internet controls in a country where most prominent global services are already banned [File: AFP]
Most Read

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

Amid bullets and ‘blasphemy’, Pakistan’s Ahmadis struggle on

Naeemullah Khattak, 57, a professor of Zoology, was shot dead in the northwestern city of Peshawar after months of a sustained and targeted hate speech campaign led by a TLP-affiliate [Al Jazeera]

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]

How Pakistan hockey went from world-beaters to Olympic absentees

Pakistan suffered a shocking and continuous decline from being among the top four to languishing at 18th in the latest rankings [File: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters]