Live
News|ISIL/ISIS

New Zealand to accept return of woman linked to ISIL (ISIS)

The woman, identified as Suhayra Aden, also had Australian citizenship but it was revoked last year.

Some countries have refused to allow women who joined the ISIL (ISIS) group to return home, leaving them in displacement camps or in immigration detention [File: Ali Hashisho/Reuters]
Some countries have refused to allow women who joined the ISIL (ISIS) group to return home, leaving them in displacement camps or in immigration detention [File: Ali Hashisho/Reuters]
26 Jul 2021

New Zealand announced on Monday it would accept the return of a woman linked to the ISIL (ISIS) group and her two young children, after Australia revoked the former dual national’s citizenship last year.

The New Zealand-born woman – widely identified as Suhayra Aden – moved to Australia when she was six and lived there until she left for Syria in 2014.

She and her children have been in immigration detention in Turkey after they were caught earlier this year trying to enter the country from Syria. Turkish authorities requested that New Zealand repatriate the family.

“New Zealand has not taken this step lightly. We have taken into account our international responsibilities as well as the details of this particular case, including the fact that children are involved,” Ardern said in a statement after a cabinet meeting in Wellington.

Ardern said cancelling the 26-year-old’s citizenship would leave the family stateless.

“They are not Turkey’s responsibility, and with Australia refusing to accept the family, that makes them ours,” she said.

Revoking Aden’s citizenship last year, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “terrorists who fought with terrorism organisations” forfeited their right to citizenship.

Ardern has previously criticised Canberra for “abdicating responsibility” in the case, and said “great care” was being taken to minimise any risk to New Zealanders.

Details about arrangements or timing to bring the family home will not be made public due to security reasons.

Turkish authorities have said that the woman was a member of ISIL (ISIS) and subject to an Interpol “blue notice”.

A “blue notice” is issued to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime.

“It has previously been made clear that any New Zealander who might be suspected of association with a terrorist group should expect to be investigated under New Zealand law, but that would be a matter for the police,” Ardern said.

Source: News Agencies
More from News

How Pakistan hockey went from world-beaters to Olympic absentees

Pakistan suffered a shocking and continuous decline from being among the top four to languishing at 18th in the latest rankings [File: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters]

In Pictures: Protests in Tunis over economy, health system

A demonstrator flashes victory sings as he faces police officers in Tunis. [Hassene Dridi/AP Photo]

Tunisia’s democracy is in crisis. Here’s a timeline of key events

Demonstrators gather in front of police officers during an anti-government protest in Tunis, July 25, 2021 [Zoubeir Souissi/ Reuters]

New rules have China private education firms bracing for a hit

With its new rules, Beijing aims to overhaul a sector it says has been &#39;hijacked by capital&#39; [File: Visual China Group/Getty Images]
Most Read

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

Tunisia’s president accused of ‘coup’ after dismissing PM

People celebrate in the street after Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the dissolution of parliament and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi&#39;s government [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]

Malaysia doctors strike, parliament meets as COVID strain shows

A baby undergoes a swab test for COVID-19 in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is battling a surging pandemic that has not been calmed even after months of lockdown [File: Ahmad Yusni]