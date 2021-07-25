Live
News

Kidnappers release another 28 abducted children in Nigeria

The attackers stormed Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State on July 5, abducting 121 students from their dorms.

The remaining wares of students of Bethel Baptist High School are seen inside the school premises as parents of abducted students wait for the return of their children [File: Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
The remaining wares of students of Bethel Baptist High School are seen inside the school premises as parents of abducted students wait for the return of their children [File: Kola Sulaimon/AFP]
25 Jul 2021

Gunmen who seized 121 students at a high school in northwestern Nigeria in early July have released another 28 teenagers, a school official said.

The attackers stormed Bethel Baptist High School in northwestern Kaduna State on July 5, abducting students who were sleeping in their dorms.

The kidnapping was the latest by heavily-armed gangs, known locally as bandits, who have long plagued northwest and central Nigeria by looting, stealing cattle and abducting for ransom, but have lately targeted schools and colleges.

Joseph Hayab, one of the senior officials at Bethel Baptist High School, told AFP news agency on Sunday that 28 students had been released and were reunited with their parents.

“The bandits released them yesterday (Saturday) and we were able to send out church buses to go to where the captors dropped them to pick them up,” he said.

Kaduna State police were not immediately available for comment when contacted by AFP. Hayab said 34 children were now free, while 87 were still being held.

“Five children escaped on July 21 but only two were found by the police. The other three made it to the school on their own,” he said.

“They escaped from the bandits when they were sent to collect firewood for cooking.

“The bandits released a student two weeks ago on health grounds.”

After the kidnapping, the gang asked the school for food and a ransom to free the hostages.

“As a leader, I will be lying if I say there was no money involved but I will not be able to tell you how much was given,” Hayab said.

“The most important thing now is to get all the remaining children released.”

Radika Bivan, a parent whose daughter is among those kidnapped confirmed that 28 of them were released but said she did not see her child among them.

Kaduna authorities had ordered the closure of the school and 12 others in the area following the kidnapping, without saying when they may reopen.

About 1,000 students and pupils have been abducted across Nigeria since December. Most have been released after negotiations with local officials, although some are still being held.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is under fire for growing insecurity in the country, has ordered the security forces to ensure the safe and early release of all kidnap victims.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

France shocks US to end 25-game Olympic basketball win streak

The loss does not knock the US out of medal contention [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s Amhara state rallies residents to fight Tigrayans

Amhara borders Tigray to the south, and the two regions are embroiled in a decades-old land dispute that has become central to the eight-month-old war in Tigray [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Tunisians protest as COVID surges, economy suffers

The protests raise pressure on a fragile government that is enmeshed in a political struggle with President Kais Saied [Fethi Belaid/AFP] 

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]
Most Read

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]

Slowest to qualify, Tunisian Hafnaoui wins Olympic swimming gold

Ahmed Hafnaoui joined Ous Mellouli to be the only Tunisians to win a gold in swimming [Attila Kisbenedek/AFP]

Iraqi PM: No need for foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil

US and coalition officials have maintained that US troops are no longer accompanying Iraqi forces on ground missions [Thaier al-Sudani/Reuters]

Can Israel criminalise Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in the US?

Ben Cohen, left, and Jerry Greenfield, co-founders of Ben & Jerry&#39;s ice cream, are known for promoting social causes [File: Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]