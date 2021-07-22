Explosion in Gaza market kills one; cause unknown

The incident at Zawiya market leaves 10 others wounded, some in critical condition who were evacuated to Gaza City’s main Shifa Hospital.

An explosion in a marketplace has rocked Gaza City, killing at least one person and wounding 10 others, according to Palestinian officials.

Some of the wounded were in critical condition and were taken to the main Shifa Hospital following the explosion on Thursday in Zawiya market. It was not immediately clear what had caused the explosion.

Iyad al-Buzum, a spokesman for the interior ministry in the besieged coastal enclave, said the explosion took place in a residential building consisting of several floors, which led to the collapse in large parts of the structure. Nearby homes and shops also sustained material damages.

Al-Buzum said the police, civil defence and ambulance forces had been mobilised, while an investigation into the cause of the explosion had been opened.

شاهد| لحظة وقوع انفجار في سوق الزاوية بغزة ما أدى لوفاة فلسطيني وإصابة 10 آخرين.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/MfQfQVOpmB — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 22, 2021

Translation: Watch the moment of the explosion in Zawiya market in Gaza that led to the death of one person and injured 10 others

The civil defence team said in a statement that a fire broke out in a gas distribution store below a three-storey building.

Witnesses said an explosion caused by the fire damaged a number of shops.

Issam al-Dalees, the head of government public works, urged government agencies to publish the findings of the investigation as soon as possible to prevent its recurrence, as well as “deal swiftly” with the effect of the explosion.

“We received field reports about the performance of the crews working in extinguishing the fire, rescuing the injured and removing the rubble,” al-Dalees said in a statement. “We also heard a report from the ministry of health on the statuses of the injured and the first aid provided to them.”

Witnesses said an explosion caused by the fire damaged many shops [Mohammed Abed/AFP]