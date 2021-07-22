Live
News|Prison

Ecuador: At least 18 inmates die in two prison riots

The latest violence comes months after at least 79 inmates died in the country’s worst prison riots.

In February, members of the security forces take position outside a prison where inmates were killed during a riot in Guayaquil, Ecuador [File: Vicente Gaibor del Pino/Reuters]
In February, members of the security forces take position outside a prison where inmates were killed during a riot in Guayaquil, Ecuador [File: Vicente Gaibor del Pino/Reuters]
22 Jul 2021

At least 18 inmates died and several police officers were injured during riots at two of Ecuador’s largest penitentiaries, the Andean country’s SNAI prison authority said late on Wednesday, marking the second major deadly wave of prison violence this year.

Special police units deployed to the jails in southern Guayas province, home to the largest city of Guayaquil, and Cotopaxi province, south of capital Quito, to quell the violence.

On Thursday, Ecuador’s police service wrote on Twitter that 45 inmates were captured as they attempted to escape from the Cotopaxi prison, where SNAI said 10 inmates died and 35 were injured. Eight prisoners died at the Guayas jail, according to SNAI.

In February, at least 79 inmates died at three prisons – including the centers in Guayas and Cotopaxi – in clashes between rival gangs.

At least five policemen were wounded in the Cotopaxi riot, El Comercio newspaper reported.

Policia Ecuador tweeted images of the prisoners who were able to exit the prison and reach a vacant lot before being caught by police and military personnel.

Translation: TO THE MOMENT, 45 ppl have been recaptured after they tried to escape from the #CPLCotopaxi No. 1. We will continue to inform.

Ecuadorian officials have for years sought to reduce violence at the country’s overcrowded prisons, home to some 38,000 inmates.

The country’s prison system was declared in a state of emergency by then-President Lenin Moreno in 2019 after a wave of incidents that killed 24.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Israel to reimpose COVID health pass as Delta variant hits

Attendees present their &#39;green passes&#39; as they arrive at Bloomfield Stadium in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv before attending a &#39;green pass concert&#39; for vaccinated seniors [File: Jack Guez/AFP]

US House passes bill to provide 8,000 special visas for Afghans

The US House of Representatives voted to add 8,000 more visas to the US quota for Afghans to be evacuated in the face of a Taliban offensive [Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]

G20 likely to conclude talks without ambitious climate deal

United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (right) arrives to attend the Group of 20 climate and environment ministers meeting in Naples, Italy, where parties have not been able to agree on taking specific actions to stem climate change [Reuters]

Hungary prosecutors open investigation into Pegasus spying claims

Prime Minister Viktor Orban&#39;s government has said it is not aware of the surveillance activity seemingly linked to Budapest reported in international media outlets in recent days [File: Darko Vojinovic/AP]
Most Read

Iran opens oil terminal to bypass strategic Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz shipping route has long been a focus of regional tensions [File: Iranian army via AP]

Two Pfizer, AstraZeneca doses work against Delta variant: study

The full study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine also found that one dose of Pfizer&#39;s shot was 36 percent effective and one dose of AstraZeneca&#39;s vaccine was about 30 percent effective [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Ben & Jerry’s parent firm Unilever ‘firmly committed’ to Israel

Unilever CEO Alan Jope said in a conference call Thursday that the global consumer goods giant remains &#39;fully committed&#39; to doing business in Israel, distancing himself from this week&#39;s announcement by the company&#39;s Ben & Jerry&#39;s ice cream brand to stop selling its goods in occupied Palestinian territory [File: Tsafrir Abayov/AP Photo]

Olympics opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke

Hiroshi Sasaki, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games executive creative director, displays a portrait of Olympics opening ceremony show director Kentaro Kobayashi during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 2019 [File: Kyodo via Reuters]