Live
News|Protests

At least 70 arrested in latest round of Colombia protests

The demonstrations marked the end of a weeks-long pause in the unrest over taxes, police and poverty.

A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a protest in Medellin against the government of President Ivan Duque [Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP]
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during a protest in Medellin against the government of President Ivan Duque [Joaquin Sarmiento/AFP]
22 Jul 2021

At least 70 people have been arrested in the latest round of anti-government protests in Colombia, according to police.

Authorities announced on Wednesday, a day after Colombians again took to the street in demonstrations that first began in April in opposition to a since-abandoned tax hike. The protests have shifted into a wider movement against the right-wing administration of President Ivan Duque.

Tuesday’s demonstration against the government’s introduction to parliament of a new, more mild tax proposal marked the end of a weeks-long pause in demonstrations, which prompted security crackdowns that observers say have left at least 60 people dead.

The government puts the number of dead at about a third of that and the United Nations has called for an independent probe into the killings.

Authorities said 50 people – 24 civilians and 26 agents – were injured in the cities of Bogota, Medellin and Cali amid clashes between riot police and protesters.

While the government has said the most recent round of protests were largely peaceful, officials have repeatedly accused armed groups of infiltrating the demonstrations.

Those arrested on Tuesday faced charges including blocking public roads, damage to property, throwing dangerous objects or substances and firearm possession.

Police reform, poverty relief

The demonstrators have also demanded an end to police repression and more supportive public policies to alleviate the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 40 percent of the country’s 50 million inhabitants are now living in poverty.

On Wednesday, the government presented to legislators a bill to reform the police, who are accused of abuses against civilian protesters.

It proposes better training for officers and sanctions for those who do not identify themselves when carrying out arrests, or who refuse to be filmed while carrying out their duties.

But it does not suggest removing the police from the control of the Ministry of National Defense, as demanded by protesters.

Police officials have said the police must remain part of the military to combat violence, drug trafficking and smuggling.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, among other groups, has condemned Colombia’s “disproportionate” and “lethal” response to the protests and has also recommended separating the police opertions from the military.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

India probes its first human death from bird flu

An Indian poultry worker carries dead chicken to dispose of at a farm near Hyderabad city [File: Mahesh Kumar A/AP Photo]

Olympics opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke

The Games, delayed for a year because of the global pandemic, have faced a series of setbacks, including the exit of Yoshiro Mori, the former head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee [Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

S Africa lets jailed ex-President Zuma attend brother’s funeral

Prison authorities described Jacob Zuma &#39;as a short-term, low-risk classified inmate&#39; [File: Emmanuel Croset /AFP]

Flood toll rises in central China, as tens of thousands evacuated

A traffic police officer guides residents to cross a flooded road with a rope during heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, July 20, 2021 [China Daily via Reuters]
Most Read

Two Pfizer, AstraZeneca doses work against Delta variant: study

The full study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine also found that one dose of Pfizer&#39;s shot was 36 percent effective and one dose of AstraZeneca&#39;s vaccine was about 30 percent effective [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]

Taliban seek to cut off Afghan population centres: Top US general

Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley, right, described the situation in Afghanistan at a press briefing at the Pentagon with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin [Kevin Wolf/AP Photo]

Why are Facebook and Amazon afraid of Lina Khan?

Since Lina Khan was named Federal Trade Commission chair by United States President Joe Biden in mid-June, two tech giants — Amazon and Facebook — have filed petitions to have her recused from decisions concerning them [File: Saul Loeb/Pool via AP]

As Hajj winds down, Saudi Arabia ramps up big tourism plans

Between the Hajj, which happens at specified times each year and is one of the five pillars of Islam, and Umrah, a pilgrimage to the holy sites that can occur at any time, the kingdom hosted 9.5 million pilgrims in 2019 [File: Fayez Nureldine / AFP]