Live
News

UN urges Morocco, Polisario to accept candidate for W Sahara post

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says 13 names have been put forward, but there is no agreement between the parties.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been urged to speed up the process of appointing a new special envoy for Western Sahara [Susana Vera/Reuters]
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been urged to speed up the process of appointing a new special envoy for Western Sahara [Susana Vera/Reuters]
2 Jul 2021

The UN chief on Friday urged Morocco and the Polisario Front to accept his next candidate for the post of UN special envoy for the disputed region of Western Sahara, after they rejected all the previous candidates.

The Polisario Front has for decades fought Morocco for the independence of Western Sahara, a desert region that was a Spanish colony until 1975.

“It is absolutely essential to have an envoy to relaunch the political dialogue on Western Sahara,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a joint press conference in Madrid with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“The difficulty is that we already put forward 13 names and until now we haven’t got the parties’ agreement, which is very important … because the envoy has to work with them to launch the political dialogue.”

Relaunching dialogue over the long-running conflict was also critical “for facing up to existing frustrations because of a crisis which still has no way out”, he said.

Although Guterres did not identify the latest candidate, it was, according to diplomatic sources at the UN, former UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura. The same sources said his name was accepted by the Polisario, but turned down by Morocco.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in March urged Guterres to speed up the process of appointing a new special envoy for Western Sahara to fill what was then a nearly two-year vacancy.

The position has been vacant since May 2019 when former German President Horst Kohler stepped down, officially for health reasons.

Morocco controls 80 percent of Western Sahara, while the rest – an area bordering Mauritania that is almost totally landlocked – is run by the Polisario Front and known as the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Rabat has offered the vast territory autonomy but maintains it is part of the Moroccan kingdom.

After 16 years of war, Rabat and the Polisario signed a ceasefire in 1991, but a UN-backed referendum on self-determination has been constantly postponed.

Western Sahara is designated by the UN as a “non-self-governing territory” whose people “have not yet attained a full measure of self-government”.

Hostilities resumed in November when the Polisario, which is backed by Algeria, declared the ceasefire to be over after Morocco sent troops into an UN-patrolled buffer zone to reopen a key road.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Does working from home boost productivity? Sometimes

After becoming accustomed to working from home, many workers are hesitant to head back to the office full time, leaving companies to find a balance that retains talent and maintains productivity [File: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg]

Xi vs Biden, petrol prices in Lebanon, and Nigerian bank workers

Tensions continue to flare in Lebanon, where millions of people are in the throes of an economic crisis, one that has plunged over half of the population into poverty and wiped out 90 percent of the currency&#39;s purchasing power [File: Issam Abdallah/Reuters]

Didi tumbles after mega IPO as China unveils new cyber probe

Ride-hailing app company Didi has halted new user registrations during the probe by the Cyberspace Administration of China [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Lebanese judge goes after top officials over port blast

The explosion at Beirut&#39;s port killed more than 200 people and injured thousands [File: Chris McGrath/Getty Images]
Most Read

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

Pakistan’s Khan backs China on Uighurs, praises one-party system

Pakistan&#39;s PM Imran Khan also lauded the one-party system of governance in China, where the state is exclusively controlled by the Communist Party of China [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

US forces leave Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase after 20 years

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes off for a nighttime mission at Bagram airbase in this August 22, 2017 photo [File: Josh Smith/Reuters]

Palestinians defy ‘precursor to mass displacements’

People run after Israeli troops launch tear gas canisters following Friday prayers in the Silwan neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem [Ammar Awad/Reuters]