Live
News|Space

Billionaire space race: Branson aims to make trip ahead of Bezos

Branson’s July 11 mission will be the 22nd flight test for VSS Unity, and the company’s fourth crewed spaceflight.

A successful flight by Branson on board Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mean that he would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin [File: Drew Angerer /Getty Images via AFP]
A successful flight by Branson on board Virgin's VSS Unity spaceplane would mean that he would travel beyond Earth's atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin [File: Drew Angerer /Getty Images via AFP]
2 Jul 2021

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s test flight on July 11, Branson’s space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow billionaire and aspiring astronaut Jeff Bezos.

A successful flight by Branson on board Virgin’s VSS Unity spaceplane would mark a key milestone in a race to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

It would also mean that Branson would travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere ahead of Bezos, the founder of rival space tourism venture Blue Origin.

Bezos, who founded retail giant Amazon.com Inc, is slated to fly to space on July 20 along with his brother, Mark, trailblazing female pilot Wally Funk and a so-far unidentified person who plunked down $28m to join the suborbital joyride.

Reuters reported last month that Branson was considering a show-stealing mission just days before Bezos’s planned trip.

The race, which also includes SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk, is underpinned by optimism that space travel will become mainstream as nascent technology is proven and costs fall, fueling what UBS estimates could be a $3bn annual tourism market by 2030. Musk has not set a date for his space flight.

“Virgin Galactic stands at the vanguard of a new commercial space industry, which is set to open space to humankind and change the world for good,” Branson said in a statement accompanying Virgin’s announcement.

Branson’s July 11 mission will be the 22nd flight test for VSS Unity, and the company’s fourth crewed spaceflight, Virgin said.

But it will be the first to carry a full crew of two pilots and four “mission specialists”, including Branson.

Two additional test flights are planned before Virgin expects to begin commercial service in 2022, Virgin said.

Source: Reuters

Related

More from News

Blockades, tree-sits as protesters try to block Australia mine

Chinese-owned MMG wants to build a new Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) at the Rosebery mine in Tasmania [Courtesy of Bob Brown Foundation]

UN calls on Myanmar’s military to release Aung San Suu Kyi

The country&#39;s leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been in detention since the start of the coup in February [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Robinhood’s IPO filing reveals surging loss after profitable 2020

Robinhood said it generated a net income of $7.45m on net revenue of $959m in 2020, compared with a loss of $107m on $278m the previous year, according to the filing [File: Bloomberg]

Doughnut roller coaster: Krispy Kreme shares up after smaller IPO

Doughnut maker Krispy Kreme raised $500m in its initial public offering on Wednesday, short of the $640m it had sought [File: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

Trump Organization CFO surrenders to New York authorities

Allen Weisselberg, centre, went through a freight entrance to avoid cameras awaiting his arrival at District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s lower Manhattan office on Thursday, one day after a grand jury indicted him and the company in an extraordinary challenge to the former president [File: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images]

Why two Sikh women marrying Muslims triggered disputes in Kashmir

Sikh politician Majinder Singh Sirsa gestures during a news conference in Srinagar [Shuaib Bashir/Al Jazeera]
OPINION

Ethiopia is falling apart, but Abiy still has a choice

Children, who fled the violence in Ethiopia&#39;s Tigray region, wait in line for breakfast organised by a volunteer, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, on June 23, 2021 [File: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]