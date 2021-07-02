Live
News|Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian potential presidential candidate announces he is gay

Governor Eduardo Leite of Rio Grande do Sul could challenge Jair Bolsonaro, who has espoused anti-gay rhetoric.

Rio Grande do Sul state governor and potential presidential candidate Eduardo Leite said he wished sexual orientation was not an issue in Brazil [File: Valter Campanato/Agencia Brasil/Handout via Reuters]
Rio Grande do Sul state governor and potential presidential candidate Eduardo Leite said he wished sexual orientation was not an issue in Brazil [File: Valter Campanato/Agencia Brasil/Handout via Reuters]
2 Jul 2021

Brazilian governor and potential major party presidential candidate Eduardo Leite, a prominent critic of President Jair Bolsonaro, came out as gay in a TV interview.

Leite, governor of the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, would be the first openly gay presidential candidate in Brazil. Anti-gay rhetoric has been a staple of speeches by Bolsonaro, who once declared that if he had a gay son, he would rather the child died in an accident.

“I have never spoken about a subject related to my private life,” Leite told Brazilian journalist Pedro Bial in a TV interview on Thursday evening.

“But during this moment of low integrity in Brazil, I have nothing to hide, I am gay. I am a governor who is gay, not a gay governor, as former President Obama in the US was a president who was Black, not a Black president. And I am proud of that.”

Bolsonaro has called himself a “proud homophobe” and throughout his three decades in Brazilian politics he has bashed the LGBTQ community, denying accounts of increased violence calling them “sob stories”. In a 2013 interview, he said homosexuals recruit heterosexual children to fulfil their sexual desires and “no father would ever take pride in having a gay son”.

Leite tweeted his thanks to so many who had reached out to him after his announcement, with “messages of care and support” which “make me absolutely sure: love will conquer hate”.

Leite, a member of the social democratic party PSDB, supported Bolsonaro in the second round of Brazil’s 2018 elections, but became a critic of the president’s management of the COVID pandemic.

Leite, 36, will be a candidate in the PSDB primaries scheduled for November to choose the presidential candidate for the 2022 elections. Other candidates in the primary are Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, Senator Tasso Jereissati and former Senator Arthur Virgílio.

Bolsonaro on Friday told supporters Leite was trying to use his coming out as a “business card” for the presidential campaign.

“I have nothing against his private life, but he cannot impose his lifestyle on others,” he added.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Something to chew on: Gum makes a comeback as Americans unmask

As restrictions ease and coronavirus vaccination rates rise, United States gum sales have recently started surging, shows data from NielsenIQ [File: Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports]

Lost & found: US mulls mandatory airline refunds for delayed bags

Current United States regulations require refunds only if bags are lost, although airlines must compensate passengers for &#39;reasonable&#39; incidental expenses incurred while their bags are delayed [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

More dead, including a child, found in ruins of Florida collapse

A crane is used to remove sets of human remains, as search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where many people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed [Mark Humphrey/AP Photo]

‘Total chaos’: Fears grow over Lebanon’s impoverished military

Since the end of a 15-year civil war in 1990, the Lebanese armed forces have trodden carefully between the country’s many sects [File: Omar Ibrahim/Reuters]
Most Read

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

Pakistan’s Khan backs China on Uighurs, praises one-party system

Pakistan&#39;s PM Imran Khan also lauded the one-party system of governance in China, where the state is exclusively controlled by the Communist Party of China [File: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters]

US forces leave Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase after 20 years

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes off for a nighttime mission at Bagram airbase in this August 22, 2017 photo [File: Josh Smith/Reuters]

Belgium vs Italy: A clash of titans in Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Italy&#39;s head coach Roberto Mancini (C) leads his team&#39;s training session in Munich, Germany [Stuart Franklin/EPA]