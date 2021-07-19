Live
News|Weapons

Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile

Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile hit ground target more than 350 kilometres away, Russian defence ministry says.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Gorshkov, a warship located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia [Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP]
Russia's Defence Ministry said the missile was launched from an Admiral Gorshkov, a warship located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia [Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP]
19 Jul 2021

Russia has reported another successful test launch of a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin has touted as part of a new generation of missile systems without equal in the world.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday the missile was launched from an Admiral Gorshkov, a warship located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia.

The ministry said the missile travelled at around seven times the speed of sound before successfully hitting a ground target on the coastline of the Barents Sea more than 350km (217 miles) away.

“The tactical and technical characteristics of the Tsirkon missile were confirmed during the tests,” the ministry said.

Russia plans to fit the Tsirkon missile system to its submarines and surface ships.

Putin has previously claimed the Tsirkon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000km (620 miles).

But some Western experts have questioned how advanced Russia’s new generation of weapons is, while recognising that the combination of speed, manoeuvrability and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.

An earlier test launch of the Tsirkon missile took place in October, on Putin’s birthday.

Russia’s leader hailed it as a “big event” for the country.

Russia-US tensions

Putin announced an array of new hypersonic weapons in 2018 in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a United States-built missile shield.

The following year, he threatened to deploy hypersonic missiles on ships and submarines that could lurk outside US territorial waters if Washington moved to deploy intermediate-range nuclear weapons in Europe.

Washington has not deployed such missiles in Europe, but Moscow is worried it might.

Tensions between the two capitals are simmering over a range of issues including Belarus, Ukraine, NATO and human rights, with relations between Russia and the West currently languishing at post-Cold War lows.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Ethiopia completes second filling of controversial mega-dam

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has caused concern over water shortages and safety in Egypt and Sudan [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

South Korea’s Moon cancels Japan trip amid spat over insult

Seoul lodged a protest over reports that a senior diplomat had said Moon was &#39;masturbating&#39; when describing his efforts to improve relations between the two countries [File: Lee Jin-man/AP]

Top Olympic sponsor Toyota cancels Tokyo 2020 commercials

Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency since the beginning of the pandemic [Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters]

Lewis Hamilton racially abused online after British GP win

Hamilton is the only Black driver in Formula One and has has been a vocal anti-racism advocate [Andrew Couldridge/Reuters]
Most Read

Danish Prophet Muhammad cartoonist Kurt Westergaard dies, aged 86

During the last years of his life, Westergaard had to live under police protection at a secret address [File: Johannes Eisele/Pool/Reuters]

Israeli malware used to ‘spy on journalists, activists’ worldwide

According to the Guardian, the leak contains a list of more than 50,000 numbers that are believed to be of interest to clients of NSO since 2016 [File: Reuters]

In crisis-hit Lebanon, celebrating Eid is for the ‘happy few’

Protesters block roads with rubbish bins and burned tyres after Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri abandoned his effort to form a new government [Nabil Mounzer/EPA]

Australia deports commentator Katie Hopkins over COVID breach

Hopkins has long caused controversy by spouting racist, anti-Islamic and anti-migrant views, and regularly speaks out against coronavirus measures such as lockdowns [File: Getty Images]