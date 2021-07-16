Live
News

Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen: Russian officials

Flight from the town of Kedrovy to the regional capital of Tomsk was carrying between 13 and 17 passengers.

Russian Antonov planes seen at an airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia [File: Marina Lystseva/AP]
Russian Antonov planes seen at an airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia [File: Marina Lystseva/AP]
16 Jul 2021

A Russian passenger plane that disappeared from radars in Siberia has been found after it made a hard landing, the emergencies ministry said, adding that there were survivors among the 17 people thought to be on board.

The ministry did not immediately specify how many survivors there were after the Antonov An-28 disappeared from radars while flying over the region of Tomsk.

“The site of the plane’s hard landing was discovered. They see living people,” it said in a statement.

The flight from the town of Kedrovy to the regional capital of Tomsk was carrying between 13 and 17 passengers, the TASS and RIA news agencies cited local officials as saying.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an Antonov-26 crashed into a cliff in poor visibility conditions on the remote Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east, killing all 28 people on board.

An Antonov-28, the same type of plane that went missing over Tomsk, slammed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012 in a crash that killed 10 people. Investigators said both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash.

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Violent unrest in South Africa imperils COVID-19 response

A volunteer cleans the streets in Durban after several days of looting [Rogan Ward/Reuters]

UN rights chief calls on Cuba to release protesters

Police detain a person during protests in Havana, Cuba [Reuters]

France to host Lebanon aid event on anniversary of port disaster

Macron during a visit to destroyed Beirut port on August 6, 2020 [File: Thibault Camus/Pool via Reuters]

Germany, Belgium floods toll tops 100, with many missing: Live

Debris of houses and cars after flooding in Schuld, Germany [Sascha Steinbach/EPA]
Most Read

Why two-child plan in India’s most populous state is ‘coercive’

Indians walk past a market area near a railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]

South Africa’s Ramaphosa says deadly unrest was ‘instigated’

Hundreds of businesses were destroyed during the weeklong unrest [Rogan Ward/Reuters]

Moon ‘wobble’, rising seas to cause flooding surge: NASA

Flooding on earth is projected to increase amid higher seas, moon &#39;wobble&#39;, a new study finds. [File: Mic Smith/AP Photo]

‘We are just defending our land’: Q&A with Amhara leader

Members of the Amhara militia gather in the village of Adi Arkay, 180 kilometers northeast from the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on July 14, 2021. - On Wednesday the Amhara government spokesman Gizachew Muluneh announced that regional special forces and militias would shift to &#34;attack&#34; mode to reverse the recent battlefield gains by the Tigrayan rebels. His statement appeared just hours after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, vowed to &#34;repel&#34; attacks by Ethiopias enemies. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (AFP)