Missing plane in Siberia found, survivors seen: Russian officials

Flight from the town of Kedrovy to the regional capital of Tomsk was carrying between 13 and 17 passengers.

A Russian passenger plane that disappeared from radars in Siberia has been found after it made a hard landing, the emergencies ministry said, adding that there were survivors among the 17 people thought to be on board.

The ministry did not immediately specify how many survivors there were after the Antonov An-28 disappeared from radars while flying over the region of Tomsk.

“The site of the plane’s hard landing was discovered. They see living people,” it said in a statement.

The flight from the town of Kedrovy to the regional capital of Tomsk was carrying between 13 and 17 passengers, the TASS and RIA news agencies cited local officials as saying.

The incident comes less than two weeks after an Antonov-26 crashed into a cliff in poor visibility conditions on the remote Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east, killing all 28 people on board.

An Antonov-28, the same type of plane that went missing over Tomsk, slammed into a Kamchatka forest in 2012 in a crash that killed 10 people. Investigators said both pilots were drunk at the time of the crash.

Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving ageing planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon.