Live
News|Weather

Germany floods: Several dead, dozens missing after heavy rains

Torrential downpours trigger flash floods in parts of western and central Germany, causing property damage and transport disruption.

A flooded courtyard of an evacuated retirement home as heavy rain hits Hagen, Germany [Friedemann Vogel/EPA] 
A flooded courtyard of an evacuated retirement home as heavy rain hits Hagen, Germany [Friedemann Vogel/EPA] 
15 Jul 2021

At least six people have died and dozens are missing after heavy rains triggered flash floods in parts of Germany, damaging homes and disrupting transport.

Police in the western city of Koblenz said in a Twitter post on Thursday that four people had died in Ahrweiler county, with some 50 others trapped on the roofs of their houses awaiting rescue.

Many of those reported missing were on the roofs of at least six houses that were swept away by floods in the municipality of Schuld, where the rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks, local police said.

Large parts of North Rhine-Westphalia state were hit by heavy rains [Sascha Steinbach/EPA]
Rail, road and river transport was disrupted [Friedemann Vogel/EPA]
Authorities have declared an emergency in the region after days of torrential downpours caused disruption in rail, road and river transport. Large parts of western and central Germany, as well as neighbouring countries, have experienced widespread damage.

Police said an 82-year-old man died after a fall in his flooded basement in the western city of Wuppertal, which was among the hardest hit.

A firefighter drowned on Wednesday during rescue work in the western German town of Altena, and another man was missing in the eastern town of Joehstadt after disappearing while trying to secure his property from rising waters, authorities said.

Heavy rainstorms are expected in southwestern Germany on Thursday, with continuous rains until Friday evening, the German Weather Service warned in a morning bulletin.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

‘Enemies of light’: Taliban destroying Afghan power, IT sectors

Photo shared by Afghanistan&#39;s national electric company of the pylons destroyed by the Taliban [Courtesy of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat]

China’s second-quarter growth suggests ‘uneven’ economic recovery

People visit a main shopping area in Shanghai, China, on July 12, 2021. Picture taken July 12, 2021 [Aly Song/ Reuters]

‘Karaoke cluster’: Singapore reports surge of new COVID cases

Rapid testing and tracing has helped Singapore keep COVID-19 in check [File: Roslan Rahman/AFP]

French police fire tear gas as anti-vaccine protest turns violent

French authorities put the total number of protesters across the country at 19,000 [Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP]
Most Read

More than 1,700 arrested in wake of South Africa violence

Soldiers guard banking automatic teller machines at the Bara taxi rank shops in Soweto, Johannesburg [Ali Greeff/AP photo]

After 10 days of hiccups, Brazil’s Bolsonaro may need surgery

Brazil&#39;s President Jair Bolsonaro is being treated for a blocked intestine. It is not clear whether he will need surgery. He posted this picture from the armed forces hospital in Brasilia before he was transferred [INSTAGRAM @jairmessiasbolsonaro via Reuters]

Turkey, Israel want to improve ties after presidents’ call: AKP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan holds up a placard with what he says is a series of maps of historical Palestine [File: Burhan Ozbilici/AP]

More than 300 Afghans flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advances